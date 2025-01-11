Carolin Engelhard: Brentford’s German Globetrotter

Having played football in four countries by the age of 25, Brentford Women defender Carolin Engelhard has enjoyed a well-travelled career to date.

Carolin joined Karleigh Osborne’s side last summer from Richmond Park, adding another chapter to her busy football career.

Born and raised in Germany, she was exposed to football at an early age, playing with her older brother and his friends.

Eventually it was Carolin’s turn as she joined a boys’ team at the age of five.

“I played for SV Germania Grasdorf, my local team. I played with boys up until I was 12, then I played for a boys’ team and a girls’ team and then eventually had to move to a girls’ team fully, that was TSG Ahlten,” said Carolin.

“I played there for a few years and ended up playing youth Bundesliga with them as well. That’s then when I got noticed by Wolfsburg.

“I moved there when I was 15, played there for three seasons in their youth set-up and then made the squad for their second team when I was 17.”

Plying her trade at a Bundesliga club, Carolin admits it was a busy period in her life.

However, the lessons in time management off the pitch and experience of playing with and against older players has helped shape her today.

“It was definitely quite intense, but it was a good experience for sure, training at a higher level really gives you a bit more experience, a bit more of a push,” she said.

“Training at a higher level really gives you a bit more experience, a bit more of a push'

“Wolfsburg is 45 minutes to an hour away, so I’d have school, be home for half an hour and then have to go to training and then come back quite late.

“It was a big commitment, especially being 16 or 17. I think we did four days a week and then games on the weekends. You do learn a lot through that, just discipline and time management.”

After completing her high school studies and eyeing her next step, America came calling.

Middle Tennessee State University was where Carolin would call home for the next four years after being offered a scholarship to play football at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) division one school.

“I feel like in the moment I didn’t realise but now looking back it was kind of insane. I feel like the facilities and the stuff they have there are very different to what we are used to here,” explained Carolin.

“We used to get planes to away games because the places were so far away from each other.

Photo: Middle Tennessee State University

“We’d train in the morning at 7am and have a weights session right after, we’d train four or five times a week then have a midweek game and a Sunday game.”

With a college degree under her belt and four years’ experience playing NCAA football, Carolin headed to Scotland.

While undertaking her masters at Stirling University, Carolin played football for the school, and then made her way to London for full-time work in research at a hospital in January 2023.

Fellow LSE Division One North side Richmond Park was her first stop before making the move to Brentford last summer.

While she has fitted in seamlessly on matchdays in Osborne’s backline, Carolin admits it took time to settle.

“At the beginning it was quite an adjustment, just with training times and the amount of training and also just the level that we’re playing at,” said Carolin.

“By the end of the year, we had a really good run and it was really easy to settle in. Obviously, the Christmas break was great but I’m happy to get back into the swing of things as well.

“By the end of the year, we had a really good run and it was really easy to settle in. Obviously, the Christmas break was great but I’m happy to get back into the swing of things as well'

“I think now I’m really settled, have found a good routine for myself to balance both [work and football] and hopefully we can take that into the New Year.”

While always a talented footballer, Carolin also ventured into music when growing up.

“I did play some musical instruments when I was younger, I played the recorder and the cello,” she continued.

“When I was around 12 or 13, I had to then decide what I wanted to do because training and orchestra would clash, so unfortunately orchestra didn’t make the cut.”

Looking forward in her football career, Carolin said she and the Bees have one goal in mind in the short-term.

From there, a number of factors could influence the future.

“Just looking at Brentford, we want the promotion, we want to play as good as possible and finish the season strong,” said Carolin.

“For me personally, I honestly don’t know what the future holds because obviously right now I’m on a visa. Work is the main thing, but there are plans to possibly move back home at some point, but whether I’ll still play football there I don’t know.

“It just depends if the legs hold up. I’ll take it season by season and just see how I feel.

“Work is more the focus and football is just the hobby, I’m just grateful I can still play at a decent level and train and have the opportunity to do both.”

Carolin and Brentford are in action this Sunday as they travel to Hill Park to face Saltdean United in the League Cup.

Kick-off is 2.30pm and tickets are available to purchase on the gate for £3.