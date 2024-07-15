Carlos Alcaraz is ready to join the legends after retaining Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz has set his sights on joining the sport's all-time greats, after successfully defending his Wimbledon title.

In a mostly one-sided final — with the same protagonists as last year's — he defeated Novak Djokovic, a player he labelled 'Superman' for coming back from knee surgery, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

It denied Djokovic a record eighth Wimbledon title and 25th grand slam trophy, with Alcaraz targeting the Serb, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in his quest for major titles.

"At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys," he said. "That's my main goal. That's my dream right now.

"It doesn't matter if I already won four grand slams at the age of 21. I really want to keep going. I will try to keep winning and end my career with a lot of them.

"I don't know what is my limit, I don't want to think about it. I just want to keep enjoying the moment, just to keep dreaming. So, let's see if at the end of my career it's going to be 25, 30, 15, four, I don't know. All I want to say is I want to keep enjoying, and let's see what is the future."

Alcaraz became the youngest player to win both the French Open and Wimbledon titles — sometimes called 'the Channel slam' — in the same year and he maintained his record of winning every grand slam final (four) he has contested.

This year has felt very much like the changing of the guard. Between him and Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open at the start of the year, they have taken the three majors to date with just next month's US Open to come.

Should Djokovic not win in New York it would be only the second season in the past 14 when he has failed to claim a grand slam title.

And Wimbledon's newest champion said he was relishing being at the top of the new world order with Sinner.

"I think being over there with Jannik, 21 years old, 22, 23 years old in the top of the rankings, winning the grand slams," he said. "I think it is good for tennis to have new faces winning the big things and fighting for the big tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz after successfully defending his title following a one-sided final (Getty Images)

"I'm really glad to have him there. As I said many times, we have a really good rivalry, as young players that are coming up, fighting for these things as well. I think it's great for the sport, for tennis and for the players as well."

Djokovic looked out of sorts from the outset and only really got into the match in the third set, helped in part by the support of the crowd, but could not overturn the Alcaraz momentum despite saving three match points and forcing a tiebreak.

The Spaniard was quick to praise the 37-year-old for even making it to the All England Club after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus at the French Open.

"I'm still believing that Novak is Superman because of what he has done this tournament with a surgery just a few weeks before the tournament begun," he said. "It is amazing, it is unbelievable."

Djokovic described himself as proud to have made it as far as the final but disappointed not to push Alcaraz further, unlike in last year's epic.

He said: "I was inferior on the court. He was the better player, he played every single shot better than I did.

"I've never seen him serve that way. Overall, he really outplayed me. Today I saw that I was just half a step behind him in every sense. That's the reality that I have to accept at the moment. Hopefully things can be different next time I play him."