When is Novak Djokovic playing Wimbledon semi-final against Lorenzo Musetti?

Novak Djokovic takes on Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the Wimbledon final after receiving a walkover into the final four.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion was due to face Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals but the Australian withdrew due to injury.

Djokovic hit out at fans “showing disrespect” following his win over Holger Rune on Monday so his return to Centre Court could be spicy.

Musetti, 22, will be playing his first grand slam semi-final after beating Taylor Fritz in five sets in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Italian has played Djokovic six times, winning just once and was beaten from two sets to one in the French Open third round last month.

Djokovic is playing in a record-extending 49th grand slam final and the winner will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti?

The Wimbledon men’s semi-final is second on Centre Court, with Alcaraz first facing Medvedev at 1:30pm BST on Friday 12 July.

It will be followed by Djokovic vs Musetti in the second semi-final, which will start at around 5:00pm, but it could be early or later depending on the previous match between Alcaraz and Medvedev.

Wimbledon order of play - Friday 12 July

Centre Court - 1:30pm start

Daniil Medvedev (5) vs Carlos Alcaraz (3)

Lorenzo Musetti (25) vs Novak Djokovic (2)

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is Friday’s TV schedule?

11:00 -15:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

15:00-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two