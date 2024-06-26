Carlos Alcaraz, 3 others to compete in tennis exhibition in Charlotte in December

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will take part in a tennis exhibition in Charlotte on Dec. 6.

The third-ranked Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe in one match, while Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens will meet in another at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

“All eyes will be on Charlotte as some of the biggest names in tennis face off in an event unlike any other,” Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison said. “Expect unparalleled, elevated hospitality that only the Queen City can provide and, of course, elite competition in a sport that’s captivated the world.”

Alcaraz won this year's French Open, making him the youngest male tennis player to win a Grand Slam on all three playing surfaces — hard, clay and grass.

“I am appreciative for the opportunity to compete in the Charlotte Invitational this December,” Alcaraz said. “Fans can expect an incredible night and we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.”

Match times are still to be determined.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in the middle of July.

The Associated Press