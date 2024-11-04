Carlo Ancelotti reignites Real Madrid fury at Rodri’s Ballon d’Or success with “whoever” jibe

Manchester City and their Ballon d’Or winner Rodri have received a fresh jibe from Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid over the success in Paris earlier this month.

The La Liga champions responded with anger having been made aware of Rodri’s success at the Paris ceremony prior to the evening beginning, declaring that their entire delegation would not be in attendance.

Real Madrid were of the firm belief that their star forward and Brazil international Vinicius Jr would be the successful candidate for football’s most prestigious individual award, so much so that private parties had reportedly been scheduled for an expected victory.

From the side of Vinicius and his sponsors and inner circle, it has also since been reported that the 24-year-old had arranged for a party of around 30 to 50 people from Brazil to celebrate his success, whilst Nike had plotted a glamorous evening to celebrate alongside influencers.

As such, the voting award being issued to Rodri on the night left Real Madrid furious, and despite the dust having settled in various other quarters, it appears as though those in Spain continue to be flustered by Manchester City’s success.

Speaking during a recent press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s upcoming Champions League match against Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti claimed that while he congratulates “whoever” won the Ballon d’Or, he won the title in the Champions League final.

Ancelotti told reporters in the Spanish capital this week, “I congratulate whoever won at the Ballon d’Or awards, but my Ballon d’Or was won on June 1st, in the Champions League Final.”

Manchester City’s Rodri remained relaxed on the situation, when the subject of Real Madrid’s boycott and absence from the Ballon d’Or ceremony was put to him on the same evening of his success.

“They have their decision. They didn’t want to be here for their reasons. I accept that,” Rodri said. “I just focus on my club and my team-mates and the people who are here and happy to congratulate me and that’s it.”

Manchester United legend and television pundit Gary Neville weighed in with a much stronger assessment last week as he explained, “Doing what they [Real Madrid] have done to disrespect Rodri the way they have, it’s absolutely outrageous.”

He went on to say, “The idea you try and take the glory away and pull the spotlight away from a player… He’s somebody who will be respected all around the world and a good man. I just think he [Vinicius Jr] is classless.”