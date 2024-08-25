Carlo Ancelotti gives final verdict on the future of Real Madrid star

During the start of the summer transfer window, Andriy Lunin was perhaps a guaranteed departure for Real Madrid.

After being informed of his limited role in the setup, Lunin was widely expected to leave the club in search of a new challenge elsewhere.

The Ukrainian international had no shortage of suitors either, especially after an excellent campaign that saw him help Real Madrid secure the Champions League and La Liga.

But as the summer progressed, Lunin never really made a final decision on his future this season, continuing to stall negotiations.

This ultimately led to reports that Lunin might end up staying at Real Madrid this season, even though his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Ancelotti confirms Lunin’s future

Speaking after Real Madrid’s most recent 3-0 win over Real Valladolid, Carlo Ancelotti has now confirmed Andriy Lunin will indeed remain at the club this season.

“Lunin will stay at Real Madrid. He will not leave the club,” said Ancelotti (h/t Fabrizio Romano), shortly after Real Madrid’s first win of the new La Liga campaign.

Lunin was notably a part of the team, starting on the bench as the main understudy of Thibaut Courtois – the only role Real Madrid could promise the Ukrainian heading into the new season.

What’s next for Lunin?

Despite the fact that Lunin won’t leave Real Madrid this summer, his future at Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain.

However, Los Blancos are unlikely to consider the fact that Lunin may leave the club in the near future and may continue to employ him as the secondary goalkeeper.

That essentially means we could see Lunin start in cup matches and perhaps even in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.