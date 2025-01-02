Carlisle sign Blackpool's Embleton

Elliot Embleton only joined Blackpool in the summer but has now signed for Carlisle United [Getty Images]

Carlisle United have signed Blackpool midfielder Elliot Embleton on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The Cumbrians have picked up the ex-Sunderland man who only joined the Seasiders in the summer and made 23 appearances for the League One club.

Embleton, 25, is a former England youth international who spent seven years at the Stadium of Light, which included loan spells at Grimsby Town, Blackpool and Derby County.

He made 92 appearances for Sunderland and was a regular in the team that won promotion back to the Championship in 2021-22, scoring the opening goal in the 2-0 play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Embleton was on loan at Bloomfield Road for the second half of the 2020-21 season and Blackpool manager Steve Bruce said: "It hasn't really worked out for him second time around, maybe because of the way we play."

Carlisle head coach Mike Williamson told the club website: "We're delighted to have signed someone of Elliot's calibre, amongst a lot of interest from other clubs.

"He's played a lot of games already for Blackpool this season, so he comes into us fit and ready to go. He will add vital quality to the squad and he's someone that will excite the fans."