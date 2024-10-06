Cardinals vs. 49ers channel today: Start time, TV, live stream, schedule

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a Week 5 game that should have major implications in the NFC West.

The first four weeks of this season haven't gone to plan for Arizona. The Cardinals are 1-3 after a 28-point loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday. A blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams that saw the Cardinals rack up nearly 500 yards in total offense showed a lot of potential. However, through the first four weeks of the season Arizona has given up 586 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, mitigating quarterback Kyler Murray's solid play.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are coming off of a strong 30-13 win over the New England Patriots, and are aiming to seize control in the division. Two narrow losses have left San Francisco with a 2-2 record, but the team has handled Christian McCaffrey's absence through injury without slowing down, staying in the top 10 in both passing and rushing offense. Turnovers have been a bit of an issue lately though, with San Francisco giving the ball away five times over the last three games.

Here's how to watch the 49ers host the Cardinals in Week 5 NFL action on Sunday:

When is kickoff time for Cardinals vs. 49ers?

Kickoff for the Week 5 contest between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT).

What channel is Cardinals vs. 49ers?

The Week 5 game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast on Fox at 4:05 ET.

How to stream Cardinals vs. 49ers for free

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Cardinals vs. 49ers on Fubo, which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

The Week 5 battle between the Cardinals and 49ers will be broadcast on Fox. Fans looking for streaming options can choose between the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, NFL+, or Fubo, which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Date : Sunday, October 6

Time : 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)

Location : Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

TV : Fox

Streaming: YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), NFL+, Fubo

