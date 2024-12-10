Cardinals to trade Nolan Arenado but 8-time All-Star 'not going to go just anywhere'

DALLAS — The St. Louis Cardinals have informed third baseman Nolan Arenado that they will do everything possible to trade him this winter, and have even granted permission to his agent to help facilitate a deal.

Arenado wants to be traded to a contender with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers his first choice, but is willing to waive his no-trade clause for “more teams than you would think," agent Joel Wolfe said.

“He would strongly consider it if it’s the right place to go," Wolfe said, “but he’s not going to go just anywhere. We hope something good happens, but he’s not going to approve and move his family and go play somewhere that would be (a lateral move).

“He’s in a good place with the Cardinals. He’s not going to go just to go."

Nolan Arenado joined the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season.

Wolfe has directly spoken to several teams who have shown varying interest in Arenado, including the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and Dodgers.

Arenado, who lives in Southern California and also spends time in Phoenix in the offseason, twice passed on opt-out clause to remain with the Cardinals.

But now the Cardinals say they are going into a soft rebuild while cutting payroll.

His preference?

“A team that he thinks is going to win now and consistently for the remainder of his career," Wolfe said. “He wants a team that has the throttle down. I’m not saying the Cardinals don’t. That he believes he can jump right in and they’re going to win right now.

“The Cardinals are changing direction."

Arenado, 33, still has three years remaining in his contract worth $74 million with the Colorado Rockies, his former team, responsible for $5 million.

Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner, hit .271 with 16 homers and 71 RBI, his lowest totals since 2014 with a career-low .394 slugging percentage. He has spent time this winter in agility training, Wolfe said, along with martial arts.

“He’s always trying to get an edge," Wolfe said. “He wants to have an MVP-caliber season next year. He’s never content.

The Cardinals acquired Arenado from the Rockies before the 2021 season. He was a three-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and finished third in the NL MVP voting in 2022, but the Cardinals never won a postseason series with him.

Now, Arenado will be given the opportunity to win his first World Series before the end of his career.

“We both remain optimistic that both parties will remain happy somehow," Cardinals president John Mozeliak told St. Louis reporters. “He’s not demanding a trade or telling me that I have to do it, but in the best interests of both sides, I’d like to try and find him a place."

