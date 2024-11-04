Cardinals rushing attack shines as Marvin Harrison Jr continues to grow into No. 1 WR

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Many thought Marvin Harrison Jr. would be the focal point to the Arizona Cardinals’ offense when the team drafted him fourth overall in the 2024 NFL draft. But it’s Arizona rushing attack that has engineered the club to a 5-4 record and atop the NFC West standings.

The Bears brought Chicago-type weather to Arizona. Yet, the run-oriented Cardinals squad didn’t mind as they had a convincing wire-to-wire 29-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. It’s Arizona’s first three-game winning streak since the 2021 season.

“I wouldn't say it's a run that was just round nine,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said after the team’s Week 9 win. “Round 10, (Monday) is the most important day we’ve had all year. That's the way they'll approach it. … That's what's allowing us to win games as we take it one day at a time, every second counts, maximize the day, keep blinders on and go about your business, display winning behavior on a consistent day-to-day basis, and you'll give yourself a chance to win a game.”

Arizona’s rushing attack has been a catalyst to its three-game win streak. The team compiled 213 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns against Chicago. Running back James Conner produced 107 rushing yards on 18 carries. His teammate Emari Demercado had a 53-yard touchdown scamper to end the first half that gave Arizona all the momentum entering the third quarter.

“All the running backs stepped up and made good plays, so team effort,” Conner said postgame. “I think it’s the way we come to work. The preparation (and) scheming it up. The offensive line, they come to work. They're moving guys off the ball. … When they are playing like that, all we got to do is put the ball in the right and we can be successful on the ground.”

James Conner rushed for 107 yards in the Cardinals' victory over the Bears.

Even tight end Trey McBride scored his first career rushing touchdown on a 2-yard jet sweep.

The Cardinals have rushed for at least 120 yards in six games this season. They’ve topped more than 180 rushing yards in four contests. They went into Week 9 with the league’s seventh best rushing attack, averaging 141 yards per game.

The Cardinals’ ground game has helped ease the burden off Harrison during his rookie campaign. Harrison is coming off a Week 8 performance in which he had a career-high six receptions and the second 100-yard receiving performance of his young career. He had two catches for 34 yards versus Chicago. He even lost a fumble on his first reception on Sunday.

It was a case of obligatory rookie growing pains for Harrison, as he didn’t immediately secure the football. But Harrison doesn’t have to be a superstar for Arizona to win games.

“That's part of the game. He's a rookie. We've all fumbled, we've thrown interceptions. We all make physical mistakes,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said of Harrison. “That's gonna happen. He's trying to make a play, not too worried about it.”

Harrison ranked third among rookie receivers in receiving yards and fourth among rookie receivers in receptions entering Week 9. He now has 28 catches, 445 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first nine games.

Prior to the Sunday’s game, Harrison told reporters he’s getting better acclimated to the NFL game.

“I’m just playing faster. I make decisions faster. I’m kind of reading the defense. I think that’s part of my preparation as well. My film study throughout the week, getting an idea of what the defense likes to do. Allowing myself to go out there and play fast,” Harrison said last week. “I think that’s something I’ve gotten better at each week. … I do my best to go out there and play fast and win my one-on-one matchups.”

Harrison can blossom into his star No. 1 wide receiver role and the Cardinals don’t have to expedite the process or stymy his growth as long as they continue to have a stout running game that’s capable of gashing teams like they did the Bears.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona Cardinals rely on rushing game to vault atop NFC West