Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker agrees to 3-year, $54 million extension

Budda Baker has been a good one for the Cardinals. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Budda Baker is sticking with the Arizona Cardinals for at least a few more years.

The All-Pro safety agreed to a three-year contract extension, the Cardinals announced Tuesday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the contract will pay Baker a total of $54 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

The $18 million average annual value for the 28-year-old Baker makes it the fourth-largest contract in the history of NFL safeties, behind Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baker has been a standout for the Cardinals since they selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he's earned two first-team All-Pro nods, a second-team nod and six Pro Bowl selections. He led the NFL in solo tackles in 2019 and is on pace to repeat the feat this season.

The Cardinals (7-7) have struggled at times on defense, but rarely due to Baker. He has proven to be a foundational member of the team and the second one they've extended this season. Running back James Conner signed a two-year deal at the end of last month.

Now, he's under contract through at least 2027, which would be his 11th NFL season.