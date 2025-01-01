Cardiff will 'keep fighting' against Coventry - Riza

[Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Omer Riza has challenged Cardiff City to maintain the standards set in their win over Watford when they kick off 2025 against Coventry City.

The Bluebirds host Frank Lampard's Sky Blues on New Year's Day (15:00 GMT) having lifted spirits with Sunday's victory at Vicarage Road.

Cardiff went to Watford having failed to win in nine matches, while the Hornets had not lost on their ground all season.

But after Callum Robinson's double sealed a 2-1 away success, Cardiff boss Riza wants more of the same against Coventry.

"Everything is about whether we can maintain the same intensity level, the same aggression and the same want game in, game-out with the team at the minute," Riza said.

"We have got 10 injuries. It's not two or three, it's 10. In January I think we will need a little bit of help hopefully.

"[But] the boys are always going to fight and they are doing that. Some of the performances have not been at the standard we have needed and it's difficult, but we'll keep fighting."

Riza's team have lost four successive home games since their last Cardiff City Stadium victory, against Norwich on 2 November.

Coventry have made a promising start to life under Lampard, whose first game in charge was the 2-2 draw with Cardiff at the end of November.

The former Chelsea boss has won 11 points from his first six Coventry fixtures.

"They have a different system now - they are a back four in most games with Frank," Riza said.

"They are a good side. In my opinion they are a top-six side with the players they have got.

"We have to approach the game the same way. We have a team that wants to fight and wants to work hard, so hopefully we can continue the form [from Watford]."

Cardiff have a raft of injury issues, with Chris Willock and Callum O'Dowda both doubtful for Coventry's visit.

But the visitors have problems too, with forwards Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark both sidelined.