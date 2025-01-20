Carayol departs Exeter City as contract ends

Mustapha Carayol has played almost 400 games for 15 clubs in an 18-year career [Rex Features]

Winger Mustapha Carayol has left Exeter City at the end of his short-term contract.

The experienced 36-year-old joined the League One Grecians in September and played eight matches.

His last appearance came in the 3-2 win at Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy at the end of October.

"We spoke to him just before the turn of the year," Exeter manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

"He was brilliant for the time that he was here, a brilliant character, great experience, we used him in games where he really contributed whether he came off the bench or he started.

"It was a time when a lot of wide players Yannick (Wildschut), Demi (Mitchell), Pat (Jones), were all injured and he really filled that void.

"But he's moved on because of those players coming back and being available."