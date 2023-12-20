Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea face Middlesbrough as Liverpool battle Fulham

Chelsea have been drawn against Championship side Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, west London rivals Fulham will take on fellow Premier League side Liverpool for a place in the February Wembley showpiece.

It will be the first meeting between Chelsea and Middlesbrough since March 2022, when the Blues ran out 2-0 winners in an FA Cup quarter-final at the Riverside Stadium thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea have won all of their last nine meetings with Boro dating back to 2007, with the Teesiders last beating them in 2006.

The semi-final tie will take place over two legs across the weeks commencing January 8 and 22, 2024, with Chelsea set to be at home at Stamford Bridge for the second leg after heading to the Riverside first.

Fulham, meanwhile, will travel to Anfield for the first leg of their semi-final tie before hosting the record nine-time winners at Craven Cottage in the return fixture.

