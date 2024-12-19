Carabao Cup semi-final draw LIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham await fate

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place with the last four sides waiting to discover their route to Wembley and the March final.

Newcastle United have high hopes of ending their 69-year wait for a major domestic trophy and the Magpies are joined in the draw by holders Liverpool,Arsenal and Tottenham, after they beat Manchester United ina chaotic last-eight clash to seal the last remaning semi-final place.

Newcastle defeated Brentford 3-1 on Wednesday night while Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick to help Arsenal to a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace. Premier League leaders Liverpool continued their Carabao Cup defence by beating Southampton 2-1.

The semi-final ties take place over two legs –with the first leg in early January and the second leg in early February. The first silverware of the season is contested as the final takes place at Wembley on Sunday 16 March.

Follow the Carabao Cup draw with our live blog below:

Tottenham beat Manchester United in last remaining quarter-final

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle already through to semi-finals

Semi-final first legs to be played week beginning 6 January

Second legs to be played week beginning 3 February

22:44 , Luke Baker

So, here’s the full draw (all two games of it...), with the teams listed first having the home leg first. Remember, the semi-finals will be played over two legs across the week commencing 6 January and the week commencing 3 February. The winners will battle it out at Wembley Stadium in the final on 16 March.

Arsenal v Newcastle

Tottenham v Liverpool

22:43 , Luke Baker

Which means that the other tie is Tottenham against Liverpool.

The two north London sides will be at home in the first legs.

22:42 , Luke Baker

First up it’s Arsenal and they’ll face Newcastle in the semi-finals. Tasty

22:41 , Luke Baker

Ok, here we go - ready to rock and roll with Jamies Carragher and Redknapp doing the draw.

Self-inflicted drama reveals a Tottenham truth amid Manchester United chaos

22:35 , Luke Baker

As Son Heung-min wheeled away and the Tottenham fans on the South Stand bounced their way into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, it was fitting of this bonkers, breathless tie that the winning goal against Manchester United would come straight from a corner kick. A huge night for Ange Postecoglou, as Spurs moved a step closer to lifting their first trophy since 2008, came with palpable relief as Son’s corner made sure they rescued themselves from extraordinary embarrassment. Ruben Amorim’s side could not find another comeback.

Above all, though, this was a bad night for back-up goalkeepers. Altay Bayindir flapped as Son’s cross sailed over his head, the second goal he had been at fault for. He did not cover himself in glory on his first appearance under Amorim, and may still be appealing to referee John Brookes. Meanwhile, Fraser Forster’s efforts with the ball at his feet ensured another two goals of the seven at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came down to goalkeeping mistakes. Lisandro Martinez contributed a couple more errors, with woeful defending.

Read Jamie Braidwood’s full report from a madcap quarter-final in north London:

Self-inflicted drama reveals a Tottenham truth amid Manchester United chaos

Carabao Cup semi-finals

22:20 , Luke Baker

Years since winning a major trophy

Liverpool: 0 - 2024 Carabao Cup

Arsenal: 4 - 2020 FA Cup

Tottenham: 16 - 2008 League Cup

Newcastle: 69 - 1955 FA Cup

(Getty Images)

When will the Carabao Cup semi-finals be played?

22:15 , Jamie Braidwood

The Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played over two legs across the week commencing 6 January and the week commencing 3 February. The winners will battle it out at Wembley Stadium in the final on 16 March.

Is the Carabao Cup draw on TV?

22:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Is the draw on TV?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can also stream it via Sky Go or NOW TV.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you'll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Eddie Howe hoping for another Carabao Cup run

21:55 , Jamie Braidwood

This is the second time Newcastle have earned a spot in the final four of the Carabao Cup under Howe after they reached the 2022-23 final, but lost to Manchester United.

The two-legged semi-final ties are set to be played in January and February next year and the Newcastle boss believes the cup can be something for the team to “look forward to” in the midst of their league campaign.

Howe said: “I think it’s a really good thing for us currently, because it’s on the horizon.

“It keeps a positive feel as something to look forward to, while knowing we need to do work in the Premier League to get our position where we want it to be.

“I think when you look at us play at our best, there’s no reason why we can’t improve our position and be really competitive in the semi-final.”

(PA Wire)

‘I had pressure on my shoulders’: Gabriel Jesus on hat-trick

21:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Gabriel Jesus admitted he was under pressure to deliver for Arsenal prior to his goal blitz which sealed his side’s progression to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Heading into Wednesday’s last-eight fixture with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, Jesus had scored just once this season - in the previous round against Preston - and only twice in 2024.

But Jesus rolled back the years to score a 27-minute second-half treble as Arsenal staged a fightback to see off Palace and book their place in the final four.

It marked the first time Jesus has managed to score more than one goal in a game in 20 months, and it was also his maiden hat-trick in an Arsenal shirt following his move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Manager Mikel Arteta claimed afterwards that Jesus is now “back to his best” and hopes it is a turning point in his career - a week after the Brazilian spurned a number of good chances in Arsenal’s Champions League win against Monaco.

I had pressure on my shoulders to score – Gabriel Jesus knew he needed goals

Federico Chiesa needs time to get back to his best, says Arne Slot

21:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits it will likely take time for summer signing Federico Chiesa to hit top form following his long-awaited return from injury.

Italy forward Chiesa played the second half of Wednesday evening’s 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Southampton, having been sidelined for almost three months.

The 27-year-old has been restricted to just four appearances since moving to Anfield from Juventus in a deal which could eventually be worth £12.5million.

Slot felt there were encouraging signs from Chiesa at St Mary’s as he challenged the player to provide competition for Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Federico Chiesa needs time to get back to his best – Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Eddie Howe praises Sandro Tonali impact

20:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Howe hailed “two great finishes” from Sandro Tonali as Newcastle reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Reflecting on the win over Brentford, Howe said: “I think it’s a good performance, tough game. I think the goals were hugely important. Sandro’s first one is an unbelievable strike and the second one is very difficult to do what he did in that moment.

“Two great finishes from him and I think those early goals really helped us, could’ve been more in the second half but we’re delighted to get through.

“I think it’s brilliant to see from my perspective. He’s a big signing and you want your big signings to do well and settle quickly,” Howe added.

“He’s been here a while, but has had very little football. Nights like tonight will build connections with him and the supporters even stronger, I’m just really pleased for him on a personal level.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, left, hailed the performance of Sandro Tonali (PA Wire)

Arsenal delighted as Gabriel Jesus ‘back at his best'

20:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta said Gabriel Jesus is “back at his best” after the Brazilian’s brilliant second-half hat-trick fired Arsenal into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Jesus headed into the last-eight fixture with only two goals this year, prompting Arteta to insist he would not be sold when the transfer window opens next month.

And Jesus repaid his manager’s faith with three goals that could breathe new life into not only his stuttering career, but Arsenal’s campaign too.

“I’m so pleased for him,” said Arteta. “It’s been a long period without goals and today, to score three goals, the three types of goals that he scored - and the many actions he was involved in - he looked very sharp.

“It’s a great thing for him and the team that we can rely on a player of such quality. Gabi at that level is a big asset for us. It is a big message for the team that we have Gabi back at his best. It’s now about consistency.

“This moment of spark will bring so much confidence to him. Now we need to take it and give him more games and chances. When a player is in that moment, it’s important for them to continue.”

Gabriel Jesus ran riot against Crystal Palace (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Arne Slot rotates as Liverpool reach semi-finals

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Arne Slot was happy with Liverpool’s progress to the semi-finals and the Dutchman said squad rotation, which included a full debut for 17-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni, was key during a busy period of the season.

“It would be normal if I play all the regular starters that we have a better team than we had tonight, otherwise I make every week the wrong decision,” said Slot.

“But we also trust these players because we know how much quality they have, so that’s the first reason to play these players, that we have a lot of confidence in them.

“Second of all, it’s not about a result on Sunday (away to Tottenham), it’s more for the long-term fitness of the players that we make the decision that the ones that played so many minutes to give them a bit of rest during this week because the schedule is going to be intense again in the upcoming weeks.”

(PA Wire)

Newcastle inch closer to ending seven-decade trophy drought

19:55 , Rebecca Johnson

Sandro Tonali’s double helped Newcastle secure their spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Brentford.

Tonali put the Magpies ahead with a brilliant first-time strike and the Italy midfielder bagged his brace just before half-time from Anthony Gordon’s corner.

Fabian Schar extended the lead after the break with a tidy tap-in before Yoane Wissa earned a consolation for the Bees in added time.

Victory sends Newcastle one step closer to ending their 69-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

Newcastle inch closer to ending seven-decade trophy drought as Tonali downs Brentford

Gabriel Jesus offers timely solution to Arsenal’s goalscoring woes in Carabao Cup triumph

19:35 , Philip Duncan

Gabriel Jesus scored a second-half hat-trick as Arsenal staged an impressive fightback to book their place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

The home side were staring at an underwhelming exit from the competition at half-time after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener for Palace inside just four minutes.

But Jesus, who had scored just once this season heading into Wednesday’s fixture, fired a treble in the second period with substitutes Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both central to his haul.

Gabriel Jesus offers timely solution to Arsenal’s goalscoring woes in Carabao Cup win

Harvey Elliott returns to shine brightest as Liverpool sneak through Carabao Cup test

19:15 , Kieran Jackson

After a full and imposing pre-season under his belt, Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott had lofty ambitions this season. Could he crack a regular starting spot? The diminutive left-footed playmaker, signed amid so much promise from Fulham five years ago, certainly would not have anticipated his first start of the season coming in mid-December. But on a torrential night on the south coast, Elliott shone brightest as the Carabao Cup holders, ultimately, sneaked through at Southampton on Wednesday night.

Harvey Elliott shines brightest as Liverpool sneak through Carabao Cup test

What time is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

So far Arsenal have beaten Crystal Palace, Newcastle United saw off Brentford, and Southampton, without a permanent manager after Russell Martin’s dismissal, were knocked out by Liverpool in a packed Wednesday night of football.

The final quarter-final sees Tottenham battle a Manchester United side bouncing off a thrilling derby win over Manchester City on Thursday night.

Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman hosts the draw following coverage of the final last eight tie with former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and former Manchester City forward Izzy Christiansen assisting with the draw.

The draw itself should take place at around 10:30pm GMT.