Carabao Cup fourth round draw: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool & Arsenal learn next opponents

The 2024/25 edition of the Carabao Cup has already been whittled down to the final 16 teams.

Manchester United and Chelsea were big winners in the third round, which was split over two weeks this month, thrashing lower league Barnsley and Barrow respectively.

Liverpool also impressively demolished West Ham United in an all-Premier League tie, while an Arsenal side featuring some very young players made light work of Bolton Wanderers.

The fourth round draw was made on Wednesday night following the conclusion of Liverpool's win.

Preston North End's reward for knocking out Premier League Fulham in a marathon penalty shootout is a home tie against Arsenal. Manchester City will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in perhaps the headline tie of the next round, while Chelsea are to face the winners of the postponed third round clash between AFC WImbledon and Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Manchester United host Leicester City and Arne Slot's Liverpool must navigate a tricky away tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The eight ties in the fourth round will be played in the week commencing 28 October.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw - 2024/25