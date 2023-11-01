When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time today, TV channel, live stream, quarter-final ball numbers confirmed

Only eight teams will be left in the Carabao Cup after this week's fourth-round fixtures.

There are ten top-flight sides still remaining in the competition, but that will be cut over the next few days as four all-Premier League fixtures are played.

Championship Middlesbrough and League One Port Vale are already in the hat before a bumper Wednesday set of ties.

Manchester United host Newcastle in a repeat of last season's final, while Arsenal travel to face West Ham and Liverpool are on the road against Bournemouth.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place tonight, Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Proceedings should start at around 10:15pm BST, after the conclusion of Manchester United vs Newcastle at Old Trafford.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the quarter-final draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.

Live stream: Live coverage of the draw is also available online for subscribers via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow the draw live on Wednesday night with Standard Sport’s blog, following Man United vs Newcastle.

Man United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford in a repeat of last season's final (Action Images via Reuters)

When will the Carabao Cup quarter-finals be played?

Quarter-final ties are due to be played the week commencing Monday, December 18, 2023.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw ball numbers

1 - Middlesbrough

2 - Port Vale

3 - AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool

4 - Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers

5 - Everton or Burnley

6 - Ipswich Town or Fulham

7 - Manchester United or Newcastle United

8 - West Ham or Arsenal

Carabao Cup fourth-round fixtures

Port Vale beat Mansfield

Middlesbrough beat Exeter

Ipswich vs Fulham

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Blackburn

West Ham vs Arsenal

Everton vs Burnley