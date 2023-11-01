When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time today, TV channel, live stream, quarter-final ball numbers confirmed
Only eight teams will be left in the Carabao Cup after this week's fourth-round fixtures.
There are ten top-flight sides still remaining in the competition, but that will be cut over the next few days as four all-Premier League fixtures are played.
Championship Middlesbrough and League One Port Vale are already in the hat before a bumper Wednesday set of ties.
Manchester United host Newcastle in a repeat of last season's final, while Arsenal travel to face West Ham and Liverpool are on the road against Bournemouth.
When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?
The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place tonight, Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
Proceedings should start at around 10:15pm BST, after the conclusion of Manchester United vs Newcastle at Old Trafford.
How can I watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?
TV channel: In the UK, the quarter-final draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.
Live stream: Live coverage of the draw is also available online for subscribers via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow the draw live on Wednesday night with Standard Sport’s blog, following Man United vs Newcastle.
When will the Carabao Cup quarter-finals be played?
Quarter-final ties are due to be played the week commencing Monday, December 18, 2023.
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw ball numbers
1 - Middlesbrough
2 - Port Vale
3 - AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool
4 - Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers
6 - Ipswich Town or Fulham
7 - Manchester United or Newcastle United
8 - West Ham or Arsenal
Carabao Cup fourth-round fixtures
Port Vale beat Mansfield
Middlesbrough beat Exeter
Ipswich vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Newcastle
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Blackburn
West Ham vs Arsenal
Everton vs Burnley