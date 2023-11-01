Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham, Chelsea and more discover quarter-final fate

West Ham and Newcastle were both handed difficult Carabao Cup quarter-final draws after securing memorable results on Wednesday night - with the Hammers heading to Anfield to play Liverpool and the Magpies faced with a trip to Chelsea.

Everton will host Fulham at Goodison Park and League One side Port Vale will host Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals, meaning there will be a non-Premier League team in the final four. The eight quarter-final ties will be played during the week commencing Monday 18 December.

Newcastle secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford - but after defeating Manchester City in the third round, Eddie Howe’s side face another tricky test as they go to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

West Ham’s reward for thrashing Arsenal 3-1 on Declan Rice’s return to the London Stadium is a tough tie against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds, who are fourth in the Premier League, are the highest-placed side left in the competition and advanced thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win at Bournemouth, with Darwin Nunez coming off the bench to send the nine-time winners into the next round.

Follow our live blog below for the lastest updates from the Carabao Cup and to see who will face who in the quarter-finals

West Ham through to last eight after stunning 3-1 win over Arsenal

Newcastle thump sorry Man United to avenge last season’s final defeat

Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton and Fulham also through

Port Vale and Middlesbrough are already through after wins on Tuesday night

Some good ties in there. A reminder that those games will be played week commencing the 18th of December.

Another tough draw for Newcastle who have already got past Manchester City and Manchester United to reach this stage of the competition. Given their current form, they will fancy their chances, though.

Fulham got a 1-0 win at Goodison Park earlier in the season and will be hoping for a repeat performance in the quarter-finals.

West Ham delivered a superb performance to win for the first time against Arsenal since 2019. They are winless in their last four games against Jurgen Klopp’s side so will need another inspired performance.

And what a chance for Championship Middlesbrough and League One Port Vale. We’re guaranteed to have a non-Premier League team in the final four which will be some feat for the victorious side.

So here’s the draw in full:

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool vs West Ham

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

What an opportunity for one of those clubs to reach the final four!

Chelsea vs Newcastle

First out of the hat is Everton. They’ll face...Fulham

And finally, it’s time. The draw is coming up right now...

Or so I thought...highlights and interviews from West Ham vs Arsenal to get through first but it surely can’t be long now.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw up next

It’s finally upon us. Here’s one final reminder of the numbers:

1. Middlesbrough

2. Port Vale

3. Liverpool

4. Chelsea

5. Everton

6. Fulham

7. Newcastle United

8. West Ham United

Carabao Cup fourth-round results

If you are just joining us, here’s a quick reminder of tonight’s results

West Ham 3-1 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Everton 3-0 Burnley

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

Ipswich 1-3 Fulham

Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle

The quarter-final draw should be coming up any moment now...

Manchester United given humbling look at how far they’ve fallen as Newcastle finally win at Old Trafford

So much for Erik ten Hag’s belief that Manchester United are heading in the right direction. They instead veered out of the Carabao Cup, the defence of their first trophy in six years ending swifty and ignominiously, as their season goes off the rails. Given their wretched form, this scarcely counted as a cup shock but United were shocking nonetheless. Newcastle did not advance into the quarter-finals as much as storm into them.

The fans who saw their side beaten by the other United at Wembley in last season’s final chorused about a return to the national stadium. More often, however, they serenaded Ten Hag with chants of “sacked in the morning”. And if the Newcastle supporters are scarcely impartial and their predictions will be unfounded, it was nevertheless the sound of crisis enveloping Old Trafford.

Manchester United were abysmal, even by their own standards. Caught in possession for Newcastle’s first and third, Ten Hag’s £400m starting 11 were outrun, outworked, out-passed and outclassed. They looked an insipid assortment of individuals, Newcastle a team far greater than the sum of some relatively limited parts. They nevertheless displayed the characteristics, the work ethic and unity, the counter-attacking verve and the defensive resilience, so sadly lacking in their hosts.

Read Richard Jolly’s report after another dismal United performance below:

Man United given look at how far they’ve fallen as Newcastle win at Old Trafford

The final eight

As we wait for the draw, let’s take a look at the breakdown of the teams left in the competition. Liverpool are currently the highest team in the football pyramid, with League One Port Vale bringing up the rear.

Premier League

4th - Liverpool

6th - Newcastle

9th - West Ham

11th - Chelsea

14th - Fulham

15th - Everton

Championship

10th - Middlesborough

League One

16th - Port Vale

The crucial numbers

So now we have the final eight teams, here are the all-important numbers:

1. Middlesbrough

2. Port Vale

3. Liverpool

4. Chelsea

5. Everton

6. Fulham

7. Newcastle United

8. West Ham United

Ipswich Town 1-3 Fulham

Fulham eased through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2004 with a 3-1 win at Ipswich.

Marco Silva’s team were up against a Town outfit that had only lost once since their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in April, but the Premier League side showed their class in Suffolk.

Harry Wilson provided the breakthrough for Fulham in the ninth minute with a cool finish and Muniz grabbed his first goal for the club in 19 months early into the second period to put the London outfit in control.

Tom Cairney confirmed Fulham’s win with a third in the 77th minute and, while Elkan Baggott reduced the deficit late on, Kieran McKenna’s Championship promotion hopefuls suffered a rare defeat in front of a packed Portman Road crowd.

Read the full report below:

Fulham ease into quarter-finals with win at Championship high-flyers Ipswich

Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United

Manchester United are out of the Carabao Cup. Their trophy defence comes to an end at the fourth round stage as they were hammered by last year’s finalists Newcastle who put three goals past Andre Onana to secure their first win at Old Trafford in a decade.

The home side started off well enough, they controlled possession and took the first shot of the match but Newcastle slowly built their way into the game and began to control the midfield.

Miguel Almiron, introduced early due to an injury to Matt Targett, slotted the visitors ahead and they never looked back. Lewis Hall drilled in a volley to double their lead before Joe Willock nestled a side-footed effort home after the half-time break.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Substitute Darwin Nunez fired Liverpool into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a stunning second-half winner in a 2-1 success over Bournemouth at a blustery Vitality Stadium.

The in-form Uruguay forward had been on the pitch for just 10 minutes when he collected a pass from fellow replacement Trent Alexander-Arnold and unleashed a thunderous finish into the top right corner.

Cody Gakpo gave Jurgen Klopp’s much-changed visitors a first-half lead before Justin Kluivert’s maiden Cherries goal levelled proceedings amid treacherous conditions caused by Storm Ciaran.

Parity lasted just six minutes as Nunez’s third goal in as many games emphatically earned the nine-time winners a place in the last eight to ensure an entertaining fourth-round tie would not be settled by the jeopardy of a penalty shoot-out.

Read the full match report below:

Darwin Nunez comes off bench to help Liverpool beat Bournemouth

Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Benoit Badiashile scored the opening goal as he made his first appearance of the season in Chelsea’s 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn at Stamford Bridge.

The France defender had not started a Blues match since he was injured in their draw with Nottingham Forest in May and got himself involved at both ends of the pitch in a game that also saw Reece James return to the starting XI.

Raheem Sterling fired home after the break, and while the visitors had defended well, they never looked close to coming back into the contest.

Chelsea have now reached their 24th quarter-final in 33 attempts, and are one step closer to lifting a first League Cup since 2015, when Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of runners-up Tottenham.

Read the full match report below:

Benoit Badiashile returns in style as Chelsea beat Blackburn in the Carabao Cup

West Ham 3-1 Arsenal

West Ham welcomed Declan Rice back to the London Stadium and then promptly sent him and Arsenal packing on the end of a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat.

Rice, who lifted the Europa Conference League trophy as Hammers captain last season, was back at his old club for the first time since his £105million switch to the Gunners.

But he will not be getting his hands on the Carabao Cup this season after strikes from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen, following an early own goal by Ben White, sent the north Londoners crashing out.

Read Jamie Braidwood’s full-time verdict from the London Stadium below:

Declan Rice’s nightmare West Ham return a result of Arsenal’s complacency

Fourth-round results

As we countdown to the draw, let’s start by taking a look at the results from tonight’s fixtures...

Carabao Cup quarter-finals

A reminder that the ties for the quarter-finals will take place in the week commencing Monday 18 December.

Just another fixture in the busy Christmas period for those eight sides...

What time is the Carabao Cup draw? Date, time and how to watch

The Carabao Cup fourth round continues tonight with the remaining teams competing for a place in the quarter-finals.

The draw will take place following the conclusion of Manchester United’s match against Newcastle tonight which is a repeat of last year’s final. Eddie Howe’s men knocked out Manchester City in the third round and will want to triumph over another Manchester team as they target the latter stages.

League One’s Port Vale were the first team to reach the last eight of the League Cup, for the first time in their history, after defeating Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening, while an 83rd-minute penalty earned Middlesbrough a 3-2 victory away at Exeter.

There are plenty of Premier League sides in action tonight as Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all attempt to reach the quarter-finals.

The draw for the last eight is expected to take place at the conclusion of Man Utd vs Newcastle so here’s everything you need to know:

What time is the Carabao Cup draw? Date, time and how to watch

Which teams are in the draw and what are their ball numbers?

1. Middlesbrough

2. Port Vale

3. AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool

4. Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers

5. Everton or Burnley

6. Ipswich Town or Fulham

7. Manchester United or Newcastle United

8. West Ham United or Arsenal

When will the quarter-final fixtures be played?

The four matches in the quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week commencing Monday 18 December. Full fixtures will be announced at a later date.

How to watch on TV and online

Sky Sports will broadcast both the match before and the draw. The draw will also be live streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

When is the quarter-final draw?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw takes place on the November 1 after the match between Newcastle and Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The match is due to kick off at 8.15pm, and the draw will follow after full time, starting between 10-10:10pm.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

League One’s Port Vale were the first team to reach the last eight of the League Cup, for the first time in their history, after defeating Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

Also through to the quarter-finals are Middlesbrough who defeat Exeter City 3-2 away from home. The League One hosts took the lead before two quick fire second half goals sent Boro ahead. Exeter equalised just after the hour mark but Emmanuel Latte Lath netted an 82nd minute penalty to win the game.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the quarter-final draw for the 2023/24 Carabao Cup.

The final six fourth round matches are currently underway with Manchester United hosting Newcastle in the latest kick off this evening (8.15pm) and the draw is expected to take place at the conclusion of that match.

Which teams will reach the last eight and who will they be facing in the next round?