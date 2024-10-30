Carabao Cup draw LIVE! Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham or Man City learn quarter-final fate

Carabao Cup draw LIVE!

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup takes place tonight. Following the conclusion of the fourth-round ties, eight teams will learn who they will play in December for a spot in the semi-finals.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all in action this evening, while one of either Tottenham or Manchester City will be in the hat after their showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arsenal won away at Championship side Preston, Chelsea lost at Newcastle, Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United beat Leicester and Liverpool have beaten Brighton.

Brentford booked their place in the quarter-finals yesterday with a penalty shootout win over Sheffield Wednesday and they were joined by Southampton after they beat Stoke. Crystal Palace won away at Aston Villa in the other fourth-round tie tonight. Quarter-final ties will take place the week commencing December 17. Liverpool are the holders after they beat Chelsea at Wembley in the final last season. Follow live coverage below of the draw for the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Carabao Cup!

Carabao Cup draw latest news

Start time: Approx 10.15pm GMT

How to watch: Sky Sports

Ball numbers

Carabao Cup quarter-final dates

21:42 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle have joined Liverpool in the hat.

Arsenal cruised past Preston with a 3-0 win at Deepdale, United thrashed Leicester 5-2 and Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0.

Crystal Palace have also sealed their spot in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

21:37 , Giuseppe Muro

Here’s the dates for the rest of the Carabao Cup…

Quarter-finals

Week commencing December 17

Semi-finals

First legs: Week commencing January 6

Second legs Week commencing February 3

Final

March 16

21:29 , Giuseppe Muro

Liverpool are in the hat for the draw.

The full-time whistle has gone at the Amex and the Reds have beaten Brighton 3-2.

Cody Gakpo scored twice and Arne Slot’s side survived a late scare after Brighton pulled a goal back in the 90th minute.

(Getty Images)

Latest scores

21:25 , Giuseppe Muro

Here’s the latest from tonight’s matches…

Brighton 2-3 Liverpool FT

Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester United 5-2 Leicester City

Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea

Preston 0-3 Arsenal

Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City

21:19 , Giuseppe Muro

Brentford are already in the hat. The Bees beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties yesterday following a 1-1 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Southampton also survived a scare. They needed an 88th-minute winner from James Bree to edge past Stoke City with a 3-2 win.

(Getty Images)

Carabao Cup quarter-final dates

21:13 , Giuseppe Muro

Quarter-final ties will take place the week commencing December 17.

Sky Sports’ presenter Mark Chapman will host tonight’s draw, alongside former England midfielders Jamie Redknapp and Izzy Christiansen.

Carabao Cup quarter-final ball numbers

21:07 , Giuseppe Muro

1 Brentford

2 Southampton

3 Aston Villa or Crystal Palace

4 Brighton or Liverpool

5 Manchester United or Leicester City

6 Newcastle United or Chelsea

7 Preston or Arsenal

8 Tottenham or Manchester City

How to watch: Sky Sports

21:00 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Good evening!

20:56 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw!

After tonight’s fourth-round ties, six teams will join Brentford and Southampton in the hat.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up ahead of the draw, which will take place following the conclusion of Tottenham vs Manchester City.