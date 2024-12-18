Advertisement

Carabao Cup: Build-up to three quarter-final ties with Liverpool & Arsenal in action

  • Listen to commentaries from Southampton & Newcastle on this page

  • Newcastle v Brentford (19:45) - hosts name strong side

  • Southampton v Liverpool (20:00) - Salah & Van Dijk rested

  • Arsenal v Crystal Palace (19:30) - Tierney's first Gunners start since August 2003

  • Get Involved: #bbcfootball, via WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)

