Capitals vs. Canucks Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

As the Washington Capitals remain red-hot and atop the league, they face another tough opponent as their road trip continues with a showdown against the Vancouver Canucks.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 10 p.m. ET.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals aren't making any changes after a perfect 3-0 win over the Seattle Kraken back on Thursday. Charlie Lindgren will make his second consecutive start, while Logan Thompson will get the net back in his hometown of Calgary on Tuesday.

Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh-Lars Eller-Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin-John Carlson

Martin Fehervary-Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Washington Capitals Stats

- Aliaksei Protas is riding a three-game point streak and became the third player on the team to hit the 20-goal mark, and he ranks second on the team in points with 40 on the season. His 19 goals at even strength are the sixth-most in the NHL.

- Ethen Frank leads the Capitals in goals since his call-up with three through seven games. He scored his third of the season back on Thursday on a nice breakaway chance.

- Alex Ovechkin picked up his 22nd goal of the season and 875th of his career back on Thursday and sits 20 away from passing Wayne Gretzky.

Washington Capitals Storylines

- Keep an eye on Dylan Strome, who's overdue to break out of a recent slide. Alex Ovechkin mentioned pregame that their line looked better on Thursday and has been talking about more ways to bust out, so watch for that trio.

- Jakob Chychrun remains a red-hot addition to the blue line with points in three of his last five, so look out for him.

- Andrew Mangiapane is getting some great looks as he fits in seamlessly on that fourth line.

- Pierre-Luc Dubois has points in two of his last three games and had both goals in a 2-1 OT win over Vancouver just a few weeks back. Look for him to shine again.