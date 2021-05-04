Tom Wilson sparks brawl with cheap shot, slams Artemi Panarin face first into ice
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson doesn’t seem to get the message.
During Monday’s game against the New York Rangers, Wilson found another way to mire himself in controversy by punching the back of Pavel Buchnevich’s head while the Rangers forward was laying on the ice.
Tom Wilson once again crosses the line, as he goes after Pavel Buchnevich in the crease after play is stopped #NYR pic.twitter.com/o8aSjcLWEV
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021
Full #NYR/#ALLCAPS melee with Tom Wilson, Buchnevich, Panarin, etc pic.twitter.com/MomdwTDymg
— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 4, 2021
Buchnevich, clearly defenseless, endures a completely unnecessary cheap shot from the noted cheap-shot artist. Rangers forward Ryan Strome came quickly to his teammate’s aid before a melee ensued. After emerging from the pile up, Wilson grabbed Artemi Panarin and slammed him to the ice before pulling him up and then shoving him down again chin first. Panarin didn't return to the game and is expected to be out for the remainder of the season, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
Wilson was assessed two minutes for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct for the act. Buchnevich also received two minutes for roughing on the play.
The Rangers were livid after the game when discussing Wilson's latest antics.
#NYR David Quinn on Tom Wilson:
"We all saw it. There are lines that can't be crossed in this game and it's just zero respect to the game in general. You have one of the star players in this league now, who could have got seriously, seriously hurt in that incident...
— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) May 4, 2021
#NYR Mika Zibanejad on what transpired with Tom Wilson:
"I figured you should have some more respect for the game and for the players. I don't honestly know where to start. It's just there's zero respect. I don't know why I'm surprised, just horrible."
— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) May 4, 2021
Unfortunately, this isn’t unfamiliar territory for Wilson. The skilled yet reckless player has been suspended five times throughout his career and fined twice. Earlier this season, Wilson was suspended for another dangerous play, a high hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo that resulted in a seven-game ban.
Tom Wilson has been suspended 7 games for this hit on Brandon Carlo pic.twitter.com/yHH5XSo41a
— Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) March 7, 2021
Carlo suffered a concussion on the play and missed over three weeks of action.
Wilson’s latest stunt is indefensible, and it remains to be seen if NHL Player Safety will provide any further disciplinary action.
