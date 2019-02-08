Capitals' Tom Wilson feeds Avalanche's Ian Cole fists after late hit



This is a not-so-friendly reminder to the entire NHL: Don’t lay late hits on Washington’s stars if Tom Wilson is on the ice.

Just ask Ian Cole of the Colorado Avalanche.

The 29-year-old blueliner had to deal with Wilson’s wrath after tagging Evgeny Kuznetsov high and late in the third period on Thursday night.

Tom Wilson unloads on Ian Cole after he injures Evgeny Kuznetsov pic.twitter.com/8sozsLdUOx — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 8, 2019





Cole’s hit is not something that you want to see in hockey. Based on his reaction to it, Wilson agreed. He quickly grabbed him in search of some justice involving his fists. (Well, really only one of them.)

Here’s a quick summary of the bout: Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right, Wilson landed a right and, then, Wilson landed another right.

After that, Wilson landed a few more rights before officials were able to separate the two.

Cole was called for interference on the play.

All of Tom Wilson’s 6-foot-4, 218-pound frame has now been in five tilts this season and 60 in his NHL career. Cole, meanwhile, has been in four this season.

(Well, in fairness, he was never really ‘in’ that fight — he was just kind of there for a stern beating at the hands of Wilson.)

Although he was clearly shaken up on the play, Kuznetsov was alright and returned to the game. And with the knowledge that his teammates are there for him in his back pocket, the 26-year-old Russian scored the overtime winner for the Capitals.

Evgeny Kuznetsov brings down the curtain with his @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/OmfSvrbOba — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 8, 2019





When Colorado’s Ian Cole crushed Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov with a late hit on Thursday night, Tom Wilson stepped up to defend his teammate. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

