Capitals get franchise-record 8th straight road win with 3-1 victory over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McMichael scored in the third period, and the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Friday night for their franchise-record eighth consecutive road win.

Nic Dowd had a goal and an assist for Washington, which has won five of six overall. Aliaksei Protas had an empty-net goal, and Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

The Capitals have outscored their opponents 42-18 during their road win streak.

John Tavares scored for Toronto, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 23 shots.

The Leafs, who had won 10 of 12, lost at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since Nov. 13. They have the NHL’s best home record at 12-4-0.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin skated in full gear before Thursday’s practice — just 2 1/2 weeks after breaking his left fibula.

DEVILS 3, KRAKEN 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Timo Meier scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and New Jersey beat Seattle.

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist in his 500th career game, Luke Hughes scored his first goal of the season and Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Jacob Markstrom had 17 saves as New Jersey won for the sixth time in eight games.

Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky scored for the Kraken, who snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the fourth time in six games. Philipp Grubauer had a season-high 34 saves.

Meier put the Devils ahead on a rebound 53 seconds into the third with his ninth goal of the season and 200th of his career.

Burakovsky got the Kraken on the scoreboard first midway through the first period. He has 10 goals and 13 points in 22 career games against the Devils.

RANGERS 4, PENGUINS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Reilly Smith scored the go-ahead goal and Artemi Panarin scored twice as New York beat Pittsburgh.

Smith put New York ahead with his fourth goal this season at 9:53 of the third period in a game played hours after the Rangers traded their captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.

New York responded by winning on home ice as goaltender Igor Shesterkin snapped a personal five-game losing streak with 18 saves.

Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers and had two assists. Alexis Lafreniere had two assists.

Blake Lizotte and Philip Tomasino scored for Pittsburgh, which had its four-game winning streak stopped.

After Lizotte opened the scoring with his fifth goal at 6:19 of the second, Panarin tied it at 7:28.

The Associated Press