Capello explains what Inter need to fight for Serie A title in 2025

Fabio Capello feels Inter remain the best team in Serie A, but they must press higher if they are to challenge Napoli and Atalanta for the Scudetto.

The Nerazzurri have had a tricky start to the year, losing in the Supercoppa Final against Milan in Riyadh and drawing at home against Bologna on Tuesday.

They could earn points on their Scudetto rivals this weekend as Napoli and Atalanta meet at the Gewiss Stadium tonight.

“Inter are the best team in the league, and this hasn’t changed after a slow start to 2025,” Capello told Gazzetta.

“However, it remains to be seen whether they still have the desire to play as they used to do before Riyadh, putting the same intensity in and being willing to dominate proceedings.

“Recently, they’ve been more oriented to defend and counter-attack. Inter used to press opponents, but now they defend with a low block. What they need is that desire to win the ball high up the pitch.”

Hakan Calhanoglu’s injury indeed affected the Nerazzurri in recent weeks.

“I’ve always said that Calhanoglu is a key player, a leader who makes the entire team move quickly,” concluded Capello.

“Dimarco is also a crucial player because he always puts the right ball in in the last 30 meters.”