Cape Verde vs Egypt: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Egypt face a crunch final game in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, against a Cape Verde team which have already secured their passage to the last-16.

The Blue Sharks have won the group after beating Ghana and Mozambique, ousting two of AFCON's giants to leave them both fearing an early exit.

A pair of draws have led to Egypt needing a result to at least qualify as a best third-placed team - having reached the final in two of the past three tournaments.

Their hopes have been rocked by Mohamed Salah's injury ahead of this showdown in Abidjan.

Ghana face Mozambique in the other Group B finale, kicking off at the same time, both of which sit on a single point and one behind Egypt.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Cape Verde vs Egypt is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The match will take place at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

Where to watch Cape Verde vs Egypt

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Mix.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Cape Verde vs Egypt team news

Cape Verde will recover from their win over Mozambique during the weekend, with the hope of avoiding any fresh injury worries.

Former Manchester United forward Bebe scored the opening goal and coach Bubista has named the same starting line-up in both games so far.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out for two games after coming off injured in Egypt's draw with Ghana.

As a result, Trezeguet may come back into the team having been dropped last time out.

Cape Verde vs Egypt prediction

Egypt may be favoured by this being a dead-rubber for Cape Verde, with a win guaranteeing their progression to the knockouts.

Egypt to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first competitive meeting between these two sides.

Cape Verde vs Egypt match odds

Cape Verde: 15/2

Egypt: 2/5

Draw: 16/5

Odds via Betfair