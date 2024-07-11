Capaldo: "I finally felt like a footballer again!"

Argentinian speaks about his comeback

There is a brilliant atmosphere among all our Red Bulls at their training camp, but one of our boys is in particularly good spirits: Nicolas Capaldo. That might have something to do with Argentina being in the final of the Copa America, but mostly it is because the 25-year-old from Santa Rosa in La Pampa is free to give his all for our side once again. After recovering from a long injury break and going through months of recovery, the Argentinian completed his comeback in our first pre-season friendly.

We got the chance to sit down with Nico for an interview during training sessions at our camp in Saalfelden and chat about his recovery and the time since he last played for us.

Nicolas Capaldo interview

How did it feel to play a match again, and how would you rate your two friendly appearances?

"It was very emotional for me. It has been such a long time, unfortunately, since my last match at the start of December. The feeling of being back on the pitch with the boys is one I found incredibly enjoyable, and I finally felt like a football player again!"

It was important and right that I used the month of holiday to intensively focus on preparing.

How did your knee cope with the two games?

"I had a very good feeling, as I hadn't imagined it would go so well. It was important and right that I used the month of holiday to intensively focus on preparing. I stayed a week longer in Salzburg to work individually at the academy, and I worked together with a physio in Argentina so that I could start pre-season training with a good feeling in my knee."

Let's take a look back: How was the moment when you picked up the injury, and how did you come to terms with it?



"It was in an away match at Rapid Vienna. I took a blow to my knee and immediately felt something. I had the impression at first it would be okay, but shortly afterwards I realised that something wasn't right. I hadn't expected it would be such a serious injury though and that I would need an operation. That's life as a footballer though, these things happen. I think I learned a lot from this time. My family and friends really supported me during my recovery, which was extremely important for me mentally."



You have been in Salzburg since 2021. How do you feel now in Austria?



"After three years, Salzburg has become a home for me, of course. For contrast, I played for Boca Juniors for two seasons, and it is now my fourth season here. I really like the club and feel very happy here."

We want to bounce back and win the league and cup again. What are your thoughts ahead of the new season, and what role do you want to take in the team?



"I am really looking forward to the new season. I feel 100 percent fit and ready to help the team. We all have a new start of sorts with the new coaching team, and everyone is giving their all. I am one of the experienced players by now, so I would like to take on more responsibility in the team. Us slightly older players all work together on creating a good atmosphere for the new young players so that they can find their feet as soon as possible."



We all want to learn from our mistakes from last season to be right at the top at the end!

How is the atmosphere at the training camp?

"It is just a brilliant feeling to be a full part of the team again. The atmosphere has been really good here. We are all following the same aim, and we all want to learn from our mistakes last season to be right at the top at the end!"

Argentina are playing the Copa America final against Colombia during the night on Sunday - will it be a long one for you?

"When it comes to Argentina, I am a really big fan. I went to the stadium, after all, at the 2022 World Cup, and that was an incredible experience. To win the Copa America would mean a lot to the people of Argentina, including me. You saw what went on after the World Cup win there. It's unfortunate the final against Colombia will be so late at night, but who knows, the TV might end up getting turned on here - just don't tell the coach!"