Caoimhin Kelleher sees one Liverpool exit route close as Brazilian goalkeeper signs

The summer transfer window is in full swing with news of a deal that affects Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Having expressed a desire to be the first-choice option following several seasons acting as the understudy to Alisson Becker, the Republic of Ireland international has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield amid reportedly being valued at £20m-£25m.

Although it was revealed last week by The Athletic that as of right now, new head coach Arne Slot is preparing for the season with Kelleher very much part of his plans.

However, this stance could change before the window slams shut as the Reds are expected to sell the 25-year-old this summer if the right bid comes in. Essentially, it's a case of the club being open to doing business if they are offered something too good to refuse for a backup goalkeeper.

Interest in Kelleher has been high with Celtic among the reported front-runners for his signature as the reigning champions of Scotland seek a replacement for Joe Hart who retired from professional football at the end of last season.

Furthermore, there had been interest emerging from the Premier League in the form of Nottingham Forest. But it would appear a move to the City Ground is off the table given they've announced the signing of Carlos Miguel from Brazilian outfit Corinthians.

One exit door closes for Kelleher

Given Carlos Miguel is also 25 and highly regarded in Brazil, it seems unlikely Forest will move for Kelleher too especially when taking into consideration they have Matt Turner and Matz Sels on the books so they're not exactly short of options in the goalkeeping department.

Of course there is still time for Kelleher to be granted his wish of a transfer as he seeks to fulfil his ambition of becoming a No. 1, but it would appear he will not be getting that opportunity with Nottingham Forest.

Kelleher ready to step up

In an recent interview with with The Athletic, Kelleher made it clear that he’s served enough time as a deputy.

“There will be some discussions over the coming weeks," he said. “The club was busy with the manager leaving and appointing a new one. With all the new staff arriving, those talks will happen.

“I’m proud of this season, I’ve really proved myself.

“I’ve love being at Liverpool and hopefully there’s more to come there. But I feel like I’ve done my years as a No 2. The ambition now is to be a No 1. I am ready and capable.”

