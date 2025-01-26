Canucks visit the Blues after Hughes' 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (21-17-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-23-4, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the St. Louis Blues after Quinn Hughes scored two goals in the Canucks' 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals.

St. Louis has a 23-23-4 record overall and an 11-12-1 record in home games. The Blues have a -11 scoring differential, with 138 total goals scored and 149 given up.

Vancouver has a 12-7-4 record on the road and a 21-17-10 record overall. The Canucks have gone 19-4-6 in games they score at least three goals.

Monday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blues won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Holloway has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Tanner Miller has eight goals and 25 assists for the Canucks. Hughes has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press