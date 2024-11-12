Canucks look to break home slide in game against the Flames

Calgary Flames (8-5-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (7-3-3, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -224, Flames +183; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end their three-game home slide with a win over the Calgary Flames.

Vancouver is 3-1-1 against the Pacific Division and 7-3-3 overall. The Canucks have a 7-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Calgary is 8-5-3 overall and 3-2-1 against the Pacific Division. The Flames are 2-5-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Flames won the last meeting 6-5 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has three goals and 12 assists for the Canucks. Nils Aman has over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau has six goals and four assists for the Flames. Matthew Coronato has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press