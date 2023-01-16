Canucks legend Gino Odjick dies at 52

The former enforcer was beloved in Vancouver, where he spent eight of his 12 NHL seasons.

Yahoo Sports Staff
·3 min read
Gino Odjick played for the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens over the course of his 12-year NHL career. Flyers (Credit: Glenn Cratty/Allsport)
Gino Odjick played for the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens over the course of his 12-year NHL career. Flyers (Credit: Glenn Cratty/Allsport)

Former NHL forward Gino Odjick died of a heart attack on Sunday. He was 52.

Odjick's cause of death was revealed by long-time friend Peter Leech, who was with Odjick when he collapsed prior to an appointment at a medical clinic and later died.

“He had a heart attack, couldn’t recover from it. We knew this day was going to come, we didn’t know when. We were hoping much later,” Leech told Postmedia by phone.

“He collapsed in the clinic, thank god the nurses were there. They worked on him for 45 minutes,” Leech told Postmedia. “It was tough to watch.”

Odjick's sister, Diana, first shared the news of her brother's passing on Facebook.

In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with Al amyloidosis, a rare blood disease that caused abnormal protein deposits to coat and harden his heart. He was given weeks to months to live, but after receiving an experimental treatment in Ottawa he continued to beat the odds and by 2017, announced that he was in remission.

The rugged winger was a fan favourite in Vancouver, where he played eight of his 12 NHL seasons and served as the team's enforcer. Odjick also had stints with the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens. In 605 regular-season games, Odjick compiled 64 goals, 173 points and 2,567 penalty minutes.

"Gino was a fan favourite from the moment he joined the organization, putting his heart and soul into every shift on and off the ice," Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said in a statement. "He inspired many and embodied what it means to be a Canuck.

"The entire Canucks organization our heartfelt condolences and love to all of Gino's family and friends."

Upon news of his passing, tributes poured in from across the hockey world:

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Gino Odjick, one of NHL's most feared fighters during his 12 seasons in league, dies at 52

    Gino Odjick racked up 2,567 regular-season penalty minutes, ranking 17th all time. He also had 64 goals, 13 of them game-winners.

  • Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died today at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after bei

  • This local artist's work is so realistic, some TikTok users thought it was fake

    Madison Young created a drawing of an eye that's so intricate and detailed, it brought out the skeptics on TikTok. The doubters suggested that the image Young had posted to her account was somehow faked — a photo or perhaps made using a green screen. "The majority of people were being supportive and being super nice to me, obviously, but then I got a small group of people trying to accuse me, [saying] that it's fake or saying that it's not real," she said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning. LISTEN:

  • Bills beat Dolphins, but their struggles are perplexing for a Super Bowl contender

    The Bills escaped against the Dolphins on Sunday.

  • Red Wings place goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers

    The 27-year-old netminder was a Calder Trophy finalist in 2021.

  • Canadian Nathan Rourke says he's agreed to terms with Jacksonville Jaguars

    Nathan Rourke is about to become a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native tweeted Sunday that he plans to sign with the Jaguars, which were one of 12 teams Rourke worked out for after finishing the '22 season with the B.C. Lions. Contract and financial details weren't immediately available but the NFL's minimum salary for 2023 is US$750,000. It's also unknown how much of Rourke's contract will be guaranteed. The six-foot-two, 209-pound Rourke still had a year left on his CFL deal b

  • Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Sheer Dress and More Than 25 Carats of Diamonds at Critics Choice Awards

    The Menu star accessorized her Dior Haute Couture dress with show-stopping Tiffany & Co. jewels

  • 24 of the most daring looks contestants wore to compete in the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant

    The contestants in the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant made bold choices with their fashion, rocking thigh-high slits, sheer fabric, and cutouts.

  • Meet Ottawa's tattoo artist for walls

    The name Robbie Lariviere might not sound familiar to you but if you've ever walked around downtown Ottawa, chances are you've already come across some of his work. An artist at heart since his early 20s, the 39-year-old muralist only started painting full time when the pandemic forced him to expand beyond his day job managing the Vans store inside the Rideau Centre. "I was waking up at five every day semi-stressed on what is going to happen to my career," said Lariviere. He now wakes up at the

  • Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid deficits, rising costs of living

    TORONTO — Kelly Fairchild will be paying more to take public transit this year – money she says will come directly out of her food budget. "Food and groceries are going up and if they keep increasing transit ... it's just not sustainable," says the Toronto resident, who receives a limited income from the Ontario Disability Support Program. Last week, the Toronto Transit Commission announced a 10 cent fare hike – raising single cash fares to $3.35 – while also reducing services to address a $366

  • Is Dry January a sign of a healthier approach to alcohol?

    Avoiding booze to start the year may bring some real benefits, but sobriety trends are no solution to the deadliest effects of drinking.

  • NHL best and worst: Kraken make history, McDavid raises the bar

    This past week in the NHL saw Connor McDavid score one of the nicest goals of the season and the Kraken surge to an NHL record.

  • Salma Hayek Carried Candy On the Golden Globes Red Carpet and We Couldn’t Be More Obsessed

    When Salma Hayek showed up to the 2023 Golden Globes, she absolutely stunned in a shimmery, spiderweb-esque gown from Gucci. The dazzling design featured fringe sleeves, a corset-like bodice and a sunburst of jewels coming from the center. But, while we couldn't take our eyes off the House of Gucci star's outfit, we just learned about a surprise accessory that she snuck into the event: a candy bar. As reported by HOLA!, the 56-year-old star was spotted walking the red carpet with a Pulparindo ba

  • How an unconnected phone on a nature trail is bringing comfort to grieving people

    Anyone who's lost a loved one would give anything to be able to hear their voice again, and while a new wind phone in Deer Lake won't enable them to have a two-way conversation, it is helping to bring comfort to grieving people. The "wind phone" is a concept developed in Japan; essentially it's an unconnected phone located in nature, giving people an opportunity to feel they can talk to their loved ones who've died. And it is helping. When Natasha Lavers lost her father to suicide four years ago

  • 'They should shoplift even more': Some Canadians stealing high-priced food from grocery stores

    Soaring grocery prices across Canada are forcing many to change their habits, and some aren't afraid to brag.

  • Pettersson scores in shootout, lifts Canucks past Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on the final attempt in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night and avoided a winless five-game trip. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored in regulation for the Canucks, who went 1-4-0 in five road games. Boeser’s goal with 17 seconds left in regulation forced overtime. Collin Delia stopped 29 shots. Sebastian Aho scored with 2:52 remaining in regulation to break a tie for the Hurricanes. Paul

  • Brock Purdy keeps rolling, makes history with big game for 49ers in win over Seahawks

    We've never seen anything quite like the Brock Purdy story before.

  • Ke Huy Quan Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I'm Going to Try Real Hard Not to Cry'

    The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor's win follows his win in the same category at Tuesday's Golden Globes

  • High-Yield Dividend Stocks: 2 to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    While some high-yield dividend stocks are trouble, it's not the case with all of them, especially for two of these investments. The post High-Yield Dividend Stocks: 2 to Buy and 1 to Avoid appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of Montreal’s last eight games. Kirby Dach also scored for Montreal, which was coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturda