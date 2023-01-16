Canucks legend Gino Odjick dies at 52

Former NHL forward Gino Odjick died of a heart attack on Sunday. He was 52.

Odjick's cause of death was revealed by long-time friend Peter Leech, who was with Odjick when he collapsed prior to an appointment at a medical clinic and later died.

“He had a heart attack, couldn’t recover from it. We knew this day was going to come, we didn’t know when. We were hoping much later,” Leech told Postmedia by phone.

“He collapsed in the clinic, thank god the nurses were there. They worked on him for 45 minutes,” Leech told Postmedia. “It was tough to watch.”

Odjick's sister, Diana, first shared the news of her brother's passing on Facebook.

Dina Odjick posted on Facebook Gino Odjick passed away. 💔 #Canucks pic.twitter.com/3XAJI3pj1V — Lance George (@imlancegeorge) January 15, 2023

In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with Al amyloidosis, a rare blood disease that caused abnormal protein deposits to coat and harden his heart. He was given weeks to months to live, but after receiving an experimental treatment in Ottawa he continued to beat the odds and by 2017, announced that he was in remission.

The rugged winger was a fan favourite in Vancouver, where he played eight of his 12 NHL seasons and served as the team's enforcer. Odjick also had stints with the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens. In 605 regular-season games, Odjick compiled 64 goals, 173 points and 2,567 penalty minutes.

"Gino was a fan favourite from the moment he joined the organization, putting his heart and soul into every shift on and off the ice," Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said in a statement. "He inspired many and embodied what it means to be a Canuck.

"The entire Canucks organization our heartfelt condolences and love to all of Gino's family and friends."

Upon news of his passing, tributes poured in from across the hockey world:

Vice-President, Hockey Operations, Stan Smyl, on the passing of Gino Odjick. pic.twitter.com/exRYx7UEBB — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2023

So sad to hear about the passing of Gino Odjick today.



I can vividly remember his first NHL game. He wore No. 66 and fought Dave Manson and and Stu Grimson on the same night.



He was larger than life right away.



RIP to one of the most colourful players of the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/fx3EmN16fO — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 15, 2023

I had the pleasure of playing with Gino Odjick! Always smiling and an incredible teammate! Rest in peace my friend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VMdDkR5ivP — Craig Rivet (@craigrivet52) January 16, 2023

Mid-90’s, NHL teams relocated, expansion clubs added,division & conference names altered. At Sports Page,we did a piece asking Canucks if they could name the new divisions and the teams in them.Gino Odjick was the only player who nailed everything.He was a joy to deal with — Don Taylor (@DonTaylor5) January 16, 2023

Every moment around Gino Odjick was a joy. Even a road trip to an espn2 interview…you could write a screenplay about it. His fave was Pavel Bure, but Gino stood up for everyone. We’ll miss you, Gino. You will never be forgotten in #Isles Country. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/sNZQ9P874v — Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL) January 16, 2023

RIP to an absolute legend. One of the Mt Rushmore experiences as a Canucks fan was chanting Gino’s name during a game. Very few people connected to this market to the level he did. #RingOfHonour https://t.co/UvCTRUSMn4 https://t.co/MLkVR0QeXA — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) January 15, 2023

