Canha and Pérez hit 2-run HRs, Flaherty gets 6th win 7 starts to help Tigers beat Blue Jays, 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Mark Canha and Wenceel Pérez hit two-run homers, Jack Flaherty struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings to win for the sixth time in seven starts and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and outfielder George Springer had two-run homers for Toronto. The Blue Jays lost for the third time in four games.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette left after six innings because of a strained right calf.

The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hit leader lined out to right field to end the sixth and was injured running to first base, hopping down the line in pain. Leo Jimenez replaced Bichette in the top of the seventh.

Flaherty retired the first 13 batters in order before Bichette singled in the fifth. Daulton Varsho followed with a bloop hit but Flaherty struck out Alejandro Kirk and Ernie Clement.

Flaherty (7-5) allowed two runs and three hits. He’s 6-1 since a May 23 home loss to Toronto.

Guerrero’s 445-foot drive of Flaherty in the sixth had an exit velocity of 117.5 mph. The homer was Guerrero’s 15th.

Tigers right-hander Will Vest got one out in the sixth, and Andrew Chafin worked the seventh.

Springer made it 5-4 with a homer off right-hander Beau Brieske in the eighth, his 11th. Jason Foley replaced Briekse and stranded the tying run at second base.

Left-hander Tyler Holton pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save in three chances.

Detroit’s Matt Vierling doubled to begin the fourth and scored on Riley Greene’s single. Canha followed with a home run off right-hander and former Oakland teammate Chris Bassitt (8-8), his seventh.

Canha’s homer was his first since a May 11 win against Houston. He left last Saturday’s win over the Dodgers because of a sore right wrist and didn’t play Sunday’ in the final game before the All-Star break.

Pérez chased Bassitt with a two-out drive in the seventh. The homer was Pérez’s sixth. Bassitt allowed five runs and seven hits.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: Toronto activated RHP Yimi García (elbow) off the 15-day injured list and recalled RHP Erik Swanson from Triple-A Buffalo. RHP Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: INF Javier Báez (lower back) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday, manager A.J. Hinch said. Baez left last Saturday’s win over the Dodgers, his sixth game after being on the injured list for a month.

Blue Jays: Former NL MVP Joey Votto was scratched from a scheduled rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo after reinjuring his right ankle during pregame warmups. … Bichette returned from the injured list June 24 after missing nine games because of a sore right calf. He left a July 10 game at San Francisco because of calf soreness and sat out the final four games before the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.42 ERA) was scheduled to start against Tigers RHP Reese Olson (4-8, 3.30) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Ian Harrison, The Associated Press