Canelo vs Ryder LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Canelo vs Ryder - LIVE!

Canelo Alvarez is back on home soil and looking to deliver a night to remember against Britain’s John Ryder as he puts all the super-middleweight belts on the line in Guadalajara. It is Canelo’s first fight in Mexico since 2011 and coming on Cinco de Mayo weekend too, it is sure to be an incredible atmosphere at the Estadio Akron.

The undisputed champion was certainly not at his best last time out when beating Gennady Golovkin, and that followed a shock loss to Dmitry Bivol when moving up to light-heavyweight. Canelo has since undergone surgery on his left wrist, another factor Ryder will be hoping helps him to pull off an almighty upset.

The British man beat Zach Parker at the end of last year to pick up the vacant WBO interim title and now gets his shot at all the division’s world titles against arguably the biggest name in boxing. However, three of the five fighters to defeat Ryder have themselves been beaten by Canelo. Follow full coverage of Canelo vs Ryder and the undercard LIVE below!

Canelo vs Ryder latest news

Venue: Estadio Akron in Guadalajara

How to watch: DAZN

Start time: Undercard 12am BST, main event from 4am

Card in full: Julio Cesar Martinez features

Canelo vs Ryder prediction

Ryder to do it for Britain?

23:25 , Matt Verri

Canelo vs Britain. Part VIII.

Just the seven British fighters seen off in his professional career so far. Matthew Hatton and Ryan Rhodes were both beaten in 2011, before Amir Khan and Liam Smith were stopped in the space of a few months in 2016.

Rocky Fielding did not make it to the end of the third round, Callum Smith lost on points and Billy Joe Saunders’ team threw in the towel in his defeat.

Over to you, John...

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

23:19 , Matt Verri

Going to be some night in Guadalajara.

Still late afternoon there currently, so the sun is shining and it’s very hot. Temperatures will have cooled off somewhat by the time the fighters take to the ring for the main event later, but 50,000 Mexicans screaming Canelo on might make up for that...

Main event prediction

23:11 , Matt Verri

Islington southpaw Ryder is a solid, durable and hugely determined fighter with some great wins including the headline defeat of Daniel Jacobs last February, but it is extremely difficult to map out a path to a potential colossal upset here.

He needs to have the performance of his life as well as catching Canelo on a real off-night, which seems incredibly unlikely to happen with the Mexican back on home soil for the first time since 2011 and no doubt eager to put on a show for his passionate fans.

Ryder may start well, but we know how Canelo builds that suffocating pressure as fights progress, overwhelming his overmatched opponents with his relentless approach and sapping power.

Ryder has only ever been stopped once, by Nick Blackwell down at middleweight back in 2015, with his other four pro losses to date to Billy Joe Saunders, Jack Arnfield, Rocky Fielding and Callum Smith all coming on points.

We think ‘The Gorilla’ will give a decent account of himself through the early rounds and look competitive, before becoming the latest victim to Canelo’s non-stop pressure thereafter, being stopped in the second half of the bout.

Canelo to win via knockout, let’s plump for round nine.

(AP)

Card in full!

23:06 , Matt Verri

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronal Batista

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks

Gabriel Valenzuela vs Stevie Spark

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana

Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Abilkhan Amankul vs Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs Fabian Trejo Rivera

Jesus Larios vs Alejandro Curiel

Timings for tonight

23:01 , Matt Verri

The main undercard is not due to start until 5pm local time, which is 12am BST for fight fans in the UK facing another long night.

Ring walks for the main event itself are not expected until around 4am BST, though as ever those timings are subject to change.

Get the coffee on.

How to watch Canelo vs Ryder

22:54 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Canelo vs Ryder is being shown live on Saturday night via DAZN, which is available on smart TVs and via Sky channel 429. Outside of the USA and Canada, it is not on pay-per-view but part of the DAZN subscription.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more. A subscription to DAZN starts from £9.99 per month in the UK.

LIVE coverage: You can also follow the entire event right here with us!

Welcome one and all!

22:51 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder!

Big night ahead, as Canelo returns to Mexico for the first time in 12 years and puts his full collection of super-middleweight titles on the lines. All the marbles there to be won.

It’s his first fight since surgery on his left wrist following victory over Gennady Golovkin, and he hasn’t looked quite at his best the last couple of times he’s been in the ring. Hope for Ryder?

We shall see. The action tonight is taking place in the 48,000-capacity Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, home of Liga MX side CD Guadalajara. Ryder unlikely to be particularly popular.

Full coverage of the undercard to come, followed by the main event. Stay. With. Us.