Canadiens face the Bruins in Atlantic Division play

Montreal Canadiens (8-12-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-11-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -231, Canadiens +188; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head to the Boston Bruins in Atlantic Division play on Sunday.

Boston has a 3-3-1 record in Atlantic Division games and an 11-11-3 record overall. The Bruins have a 7-2-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Montreal is 8-12-3 overall and 3-2-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have gone 3-6-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Bruins won 6-4 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has eight goals and 14 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 14 goals and six assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press