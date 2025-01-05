Canadiens take on the Canucks after shootout win

Vancouver Canucks (18-12-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-18-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Canadiens beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout.

Montreal has a 10-7-2 record in home games and an 18-18-3 record overall. The Canadiens are seventh in the league serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Vancouver is 11-4-2 on the road and 18-12-8 overall. The Canucks have conceded 120 goals while scoring 115 for a -5 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 11 goals with 27 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jake DeBrusk has 16 goals and 12 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press