Canadiens take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens (4-8-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -222, Canadiens +183; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs as losers of five straight games.

Toronto is 3-1-1 against the Atlantic Division and 8-5-2 overall. The Maple Leafs have a +six scoring differential, with 46 total goals scored and 40 conceded.

Montreal is 4-8-2 overall and 2-1-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have a 3-4-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canadiens won the last matchup 1-0. Alexander Newhook scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has three goals and 15 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has over the last 10 games.

Brendan Gallagher has scored six goals with one assist for the Canadiens. Jayden Struble has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press