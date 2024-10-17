Canadians seventh after opening day of world bass fishing championship in Italy

Canada has work to do after the opening day of the 2024 black bass fishing world championship.

The Canadian squad stood seventh in the 15-country event Friday with 18.950 pounds. Host Italy was first with 24.040 pounds ahead of Australia (22.650) and the United States (22.060).

The tournament is being held on Lake Bolsena, located in the Italian province of Viterbo. It's Europe's largest volcanic lake at 13 kilometres long and 11 kilometres wide, with a maximum depth of 150.9 metres and a surface area of 113.5 square kilometres.

Canada was eighth at last year's championship in Portugal. A Canadian team has never won the event but was second in 2022 at South Carolina's Lake Murray.

Adam Foster, of Charters Settlement, N.B., and Scott Sheridan of Campbellford, Ont., were the top Canadians in the team event. They're 14th with 6.990 pounds. David Chong, of Aurora, Ont., and team captain Pete Garnier, of Trenton, Ont., are 19th with 6.470 pounds while Phil Curtis, of St. Catharines, Ont., and Brent Valere, of Mississuaga, Ont., were 28th with 5.490 pounds.

All three Canadian teams weighed the maximum of five bass.

The tournament resumes Friday with the final round set for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press