Canadians defenceman Hutson the NHL's rookie of the month for December

NEW YORK — Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson got the nod as the NHL's rookie of the month for December.

The 20-year-old had two goals and 11 assists in 14 games.

Hutson edged San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini, Philadelphia Flyers right-winger Matvei Michkov, his Canadiens teammate Emil Heineman and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf for the rookie recognition announced Wednesday by the NHL.

Hutson ranked third among NHL rookies in points this season with two goals and 24 assists.

Michkov led with 12 goals and 17 assists in 29 games ahead of Celebrini with 12 goals and 15 assists in 27 games.

Hutson of Holland, Mich., reached the scoresheet in 10 of 14 games in December, including a pair of five-game point streaks.

Montreal drafted Hutson in the second round in 2022.

Michkov was the NHL's rookie of the month in October followed by Celebrini in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press