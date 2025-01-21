Canadian women's hockey team roster named to close out Rivalry Series with U.S.

CALGARY — The 25 Canadian women tasked with closing out hockey's Rivalry Series with the United States have been announced by Hockey Canada.

Canada carries a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series into Halifax on Feb. 6 and Summerside, Prince Edward Island on Feb. 8.

The Canadian women posted back-to-back wins of 4-1 and 5-4 in a shootout after dropping the opener 7-2 in November in the first three games played in the U.S.

The roster for the Canadian leg resembles November's with 21 returning players, led by captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

Defenders Micah-Zandee Hart of Saanichton, B.C., and Sophie Jaques of Toronto, goaltender Corinne Schroeder of Elm Creek, Man., and forward Jennifer Gardiner of Surrey, B.C., join Canada's side for the final two games.

Canada lost the first three games of a best-of-seven series before winning four straight to take it in both 2023 and 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press