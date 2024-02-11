Canadian women's basketball team needs help to qualify for Olympics after loss to Japan

Japan's Evelyn Mawuli (left) and Canada's Laeticia Amihere (right) vie for the ball during the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic qualifying tournament basketball match in Sopron, Hungary on Sunday. (Attila Kisbenedek/Getty Images - image credit)

The Canadian women's basketball team's Olympic fate is now in Spanish hands.

Canada will need to wait to find out if they're Olympics-bound after an 86-82 loss to Japan on Sunday at the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Sopron, Hungary.

Sunday's match between Spain and Hungary will decide whether Canada will qualify for the Paris Olympic Games. If Spain wins, Canada will book their spot at the Summer Games. If the host Hungarians win, Canada will not qualify for Paris.

Mai Yamamoto paced Japan with 21 points and earned player of the game honours. Bridget Carleton led all Canadian scorers with 19 points while teammate Kayla Alexander had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Japan's victory qualified both themselves and Spain spots at the Olympics.

