Canadian women move up to No. 2 in World Rugby rankings after win over France

Canada has climbed into second place in World Rugby's women's rankings, thanks to its 46-24 weekend win over No. 4 France at the WXV tournament.

The Canadians' rise came at the expense of reigning World Cup champion New Zealand, which dropped to third after losing 29-27 to Ireland in the final match of Sunday's opening triple-header at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Ireland moves up one rung to No. 6, dropping Australia to seventh in the new rankings. Canada takes on Ireland on Saturday in Langley, B.C.

The Black Ferns, who had been exclusively in the top two in the first eight years of the World Rugby rankings, have fallen to third for the second time in four months.

The first time was also due to the Canadian women, who moved into second in late May after recording their first-ever win over New Zealand with a 22-19 decision to win the Pacific Four Series. Canada slipped back to third in mid-July with the Black Ferns retaking No. 2.

England remains No. 1 after thumping the eighth-ranked United States 61-21 in the other WXV 1 game Sunday.

France and Scotland complete the top five.

Italy moves up one spot to No. 9, just above the U.S., with Wales falling to No. 10.

Canada is hosting the top division of the three-tiered WXV tournament, now in its second year.

Ireland has jumped from winning WXV 3 last year to the top tier, thanks to its third-place finish in Six Nations play.

The Canadian women finished second in the inaugural WXV 1 competition won by top-ranked England in New Zealand.

WXV 1 features the top three teams from the 2024 Pacific Four Series (Canada, New Zealand and the U.S.) and Women's Six Nations Championship (England, France and Ireland).

WXV 2 is currently taking place in South Africa with a field consisting of Scotland, Australia, Italy, Wales, No. 11 South Africa and No. 12 Japan.

WXV 3 is in Dubai with No. 13 Spain, No. 14 Fiji, the 16th-ranked Netherlands, No. 17 Samoa, No. 18 Hong Kong and No. 25 Madagascar.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2024.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press