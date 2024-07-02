Canadian teenager Olivia Smith leaves Portugal's Sporting CP for England's Liverpool

LIVERPOOL — Canadian teenager Olivia Smith has left Portugal's Sporting CP for England's Liverpool.

The 19-year-old from Whitby, Ont., who can play both as a midfielder and forward, signed her new contract Tuesday at Liverpool's training centre.

"A lot of work has gone into it, we've been monitoring her now for the last year and a half," said Liverpool coach Matt Beard. "I'm really excited, fans should be excited by her as well.

"She's a fantastic talent, a great personality as well. Hopefully we can see that personality and that talent on the pitch."

Liverpool (12-5-5) finished fourth in the FA Women's Super League last season.

"Now that I'm finally here in the facility, I got to see a little bit of Liverpool, I absolutely love it and I'm super-excited," said Smith.

"It's definitely a prestigious club as a whole and also for my dad it's very important for him — this is the club he's been watching and following since he was younger. So, it's very cool to actually be a part of this thing and get this opportunity."

Smith was named the best young player in the Portuguese top flight in her debut season with Sporting, scoring 16 goals

Smith, who was left off Bev Priestman's Olympic roster this week, has won 10 caps for Canada with two goals. She made her senior debut in November 2019, becoming the Canadian women's youngest debutante at the age of 15.

Smith was named the best young player at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup earlier this year, with two goals and two assists in four games.

Smith joins fellow Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Adriana Leon (Aston Villa), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Shelina Zadorsky (West Ham) and Deanne Rose (Leicester City) in the English women's league.

