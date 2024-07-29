Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh reaches 400-metre individual medley final

PARIS — Two-time world champion Summer McIntosh qualified for Monday's final of the Olympic women's 400-metre individual medley in Paris.

The 17-year-old from Toronto holds the world record in the event with a time of four minutes, 24.38 seconds.

McIntosh won the second of two morning heats in 4:37.35, which ranked third overall behind Americans Emma Weyant in 4:36.27 and Katie Grimes in 4:37.24.

The top eight advanced. The challenge of the heats is swimming fast enough to qualify, but not draining the tank for the evening final.

McIntosh won the first Olympic medal of her career and Canada's first in Paris with a silver in 400-metre freestyle on opening night at the pool.

The 400 I.M. is the second of four individual races that McIntosh plans to swim in Paris.

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., and Calgary's Ingrid Wilm reached the evening semifinals of the women's 100-metre backstroke.

Masse, a silver medallist three years ago in Tokyo, had the fourth-fastest time in heats and Wilm ranked 12th.

The top 16 advanced to the semifinals.

