Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette sings anthems before Game 7

SUNRISE — Even the singing of the national anthems was competitive Monday night ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette performed "O Canada" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a sellout crowd at Amerant Bank Arena.

A vocal contingent of Edmonton fans — there were several large pockets of supporters throughout the lower bowl — nearly drowned out Morissette as they belted out the lyrics to the Canadian anthem.

Panthers fans tried their best to one-up the effort by bellowing the American anthem as a smiling Morissette delivered on the mic from ice level.

Morissette, an Ottawa native, is best known for her 1995 multiplatinum release "Jagged Little Pill." The album included songs such as "You Oughta Know," "All I Really Want" and "Ironic."

The Panthers won the first three games of the best-of-seven series but the Oilers followed with three straight wins of their own to force a decisive Game 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

