Canadian men's basketball team faces US in exhibition ahead of Paris Olympics

LAS VEGAS — The Canadian men's basketball team will get its first litmus test ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Canada goes head-to-head with the United States on Wednesday night in an exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena.

The seventh-ranked Canadians last saw the top-ranked Americans in the bronze-medal game at the FIBA World Cup in September, when Canada came out on top 127-118 in overtime to win its first-ever medal at the event.

Both teams have since beefed up their rosters in preparation for the 12-team tournament at the Games, scheduled from July 27 to Aug. 10.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray and rising Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard entered the fold for Canada, joining the likes of NBA MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and fellow NBAers RJ Barrett and Dillon Brooks.

The Americans, meanwhile, added NBA stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, and more, as they look to win their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

