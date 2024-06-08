Canadian men dig deep to beat U.S. 3-1 in Volleyball Nations League

OTTAWA — Canada's national men's volleyball team dug deep Saturday to beat the United States 3-1 in Volleyball Nations League action on Saturday.

Canada, which has already qualified for the Paris Olympics, beat the Americans 25-16, 19-25, 26-24 and 28-26 to win the best-of-five at TD Place.

Canada improves to 2-1 in the second round of VNL, having beating Cuba 3-1 on Tuesday and dropping a 3-1 decision to Argentina on Thursday. Canada plays Serbia on Sunday.

Canada led Saturday's match in attacks (56-49), service aces (8-5) and digs (64-57). Both teams had 29 unforced errors and the U.S. led in blocks (8-5).

Outside hitter Stephen Maar was Canada's top scorer with 24 points, while middle blocker Pearson Eshenko added 10.

Outside hitter Thomas Jaeschke led the U.S. with 17 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press