Canadian Jim (The Gentleman) Long looks forward to world darts' biggest stage

At 56, Jim Long is doing retirement right — travelling the world with his wife Rhonda.

And playing darts.

"It's been a perfect retirement plan," said Long. "And we have a great time sightseeing and going to new places."

The former autoworker from London, Ont., opens play Tuesday at the nearly $5-million Paddy Power World Darts Championship against England's James (Hillbilly) Hurrell. Hamilton's Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell is the other Canadian in the 96-player field at Alexandra Palace in London, England, where some 3,500 raucous fans are expected per session Sunday through Jan. 3

It's Long's second trip to darts' biggest stage.

Six years ago, he upset Northern Ireland's Mickey (The Clonoe Cyclone) Mansell in the first round. Long — whose nickname is The Gentleman — was unknown to many. When his world ranking was shown on the big screen, the space normally reserved for a number showed only a dash.

"I won the game but it wasn't a stellar match … I was just starting to play competitive darts really," Long said.

Long, in his first-ever trip to Britain, then lost to Benito van de Pas, the 30th seed from the Netherlands.

By making the second round, Long earned $26,980 which more than covered the cost of the Air BnB he had rented with his wife and two of his three kids.

Long acknowledged competing on such a big stage was a shock to the system.

"It was something I had only seen on TV. And it was just overwhelming," he recalled. "Such an incredible experience … Totally different than anything I had ever experienced in my life."

Rather than nerves, he said he suffered from "just trying too hard" in his first trip to Alexandra Palace.

"The hard thing about darts is you've just got to relax. Don't try and make it happen. Just let it happen," he explained.

"People who don't play darts don't realize the mental anguish that happens so often in darts," he added with a chuckle. "But I feel way more prepared (this time). I've played lots of venues since then."

Two years ago, Long returned to Alexandra Palace, this time as a spectator.

"It is still the craziest, loudest stage I've been on," he said. "I've played in Germany in front of 8,000 people or so. But it was not the same noise level … The crowd and the fans make the darts. They're rowdy and having a great time."

Should he survive Hurrell, Long will face third-seeded Michael (Mighty Mike) van Gerwen. The Dutch star won the event in 2013-14, '16-17 and 18-19 and was runner-up in 2012-13, '19-20 and '22-23.

Campbell takes on Serbian-Austrian Mensur (The Gentle) Suljovic on Thursday for the right to face 20th seed Ryan Searle of England.

The $5-million purse breakdown ranges from $13,485 for a first-round loser to $899,065 for the winner.

Canadian John (Darth Maple) Part won the competition in 2002-03, beating English legend Phil (The Power) Taylor to end his run of eight victories. Taylor bounced back to win the next three years before Part, now a well-known TV darts pundit, won again in 2007-08.

Long qualified this year by virtue of being the top Canadian on the CDC, North America’s professional tour. Campbell, a Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Tour cardholder, qualified by virtue of his winnings over the last year.

Long has had his days.

In 2019, he combined with Dawson Murschell of Medicine Hat, Alta., to make the quarterfinals of the World Cup of Darts in Germany.

He scored a major upset at the 2023 bet365 U.S. Darts Masters at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, defeating world champion Michael (Bully Boy) Smith of England before losing to van Gerwen in the quarterfinals.

And he made the semifinals of the 2024 World Seniors Darts Championship in Purfleet, England, losing to eventual winner John (Highlander) Henderson of Scotland.

These days he also competes on the MODUS Super Series, the successor to a COVID-era online competition.

Long went to high school in Wardsville, Ont., between London and Chatham, and used to play pool at a local tavern after work. They were a man short for darts one day and he never looked back.

Long didn't get to go to many tournaments, however. He always worked Saturdays at the GM plant in Ingersoll where spent 18 years as a team leader on the assembly line making the Chevrolet Equinox before working in the paint shop.

Having three kids --- Sarah, Rachel and Zach — also cut into time for darts, although now they sometimes join their parents on the road.

Long retired in 2020 after 30 years with GM. He is making up for lost time, with some eight trips to England and one to Hungary this year.

"I just go around and play darts and try and break even." he said.

Long expects the Sid Waddell trophy to end up with one of the Lukes — either (Cool Hand) Luke Humphries or teenage sensation Luke (The Nuke) Littler.

Humphries defeated Littler 7-4 in the final last January.

The 29-year-old Humphries is ranked No. 1 on the PDC Order of Merit, which is based on prize money won over a two-year period, with $3.24 million while the 17-year-old Littler is No. 4 at $1.11 million.

"I think the kid has everything," Long said of Littler. "But Luke Humphries plays amazing against them."

The two Lukes could meet in the semifinals.

While Long has never played Littler, the two are Facebook friends with Littler having sent him a friend request at the age of 12 after seeing the Canadian compete at Alexandra Palace the first time.

Campbell, No. 55 on the Order of Merit at $170,830, was listed at 500/1 to win the tournament by bookmaker Paddy Power while Long was 1,000/1.

Long is going to Q-School in January in a bid to join Campbell on the tour. If he doesn't make it, he'll look to compete on the PDC's second-tier Challenge Tour.

"At my age, really I just want to experience stuff before time runs out," said Long, who also competes with his wife in doubles play.

Canada is one of 28 nations represented at the world championship, including first-time entrants the Bahamas and Switzerland.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2024

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press