Wyatt Sanford poised to break Canada's boxing medal drought as he heads to semifinals

PARIS — Canada is poised to break its decades-long drought in Olympic boxing medals as Wyatt Sanford advances to the semifinals of the men's 63.5-kilogram category in Paris.

Sanford, of Kennetcook, N.S., defeated Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev in the quarterfinals on Thursday at North Paris Arena.

There are two bronze medals in boxing, meaning those who make it to Sunday's semifinals are guaranteed a spot on the podium.

Canada has not won an Olympic boxing medal since David Defiagbon's heavyweight silver in Atlanta in 1996, and has not won the gold in boxing since the Seoul Games in 1988.

"Finally, after 28 years, we will be bringing a medal from boxing back home. Kennetcook wants the gold and I want to give it to them," said Sanford in a Boxing Canada press release.

"We knew that my opponent would come throwing multiple shots with combinations. Once we figured that we had to cut off his jab with my right hook, he was not throwing as much as he was early on in the fight."

Abdullaev took a closely contested first round versus Sanford before the top-seeded Canadian made a strong comeback to narrowly win the second round and tie up the match on points.

Sanford secured the third round, ultimately winning the match with a score of 4-1.

“It was a great fight. Never count me out after the first round," he said. “I’m used to losing the first round, but it’s my heart, my cardio that will push through, so I could win the second and the third.”

Sanford started strong in his Olympic debut with a dominant victory over Bulgaria's Radoslav Rosenov in the Round of 16 on Monday.

He will face France's Sofiane Oumiha on Sunday.

Sanford took home the gold last year at the last Pan American Games in Santiago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press