Canadian Alex Loutitt wins gold at a World Cup ski-jumping event competition

ZAŌ — Canadian Alex Loutitt won gold at a World Cup ski-jumping event Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Calgary scored 266.4 points to earn her first gold medal of the season. What's more, she did it with her parents looking on.

"I think my parents are my lucky charms," she said. "Every time my parents are at an event, I tend to do really well."

Loutitt spends the bulk of her year away from home since facility closures forced Ski Jumping Canada's national program to relocate to Planica, Slovenia three years ago.

Loutitt led the competition by 2.4 points after the opening round with 129.2 points, before securing the win with a stellar second jump of 137.2 points.

"It's not a secret that I have struggled a lot this season," said Loutitt after registering her ninth World Cup podium finish. "But coming back to my support system and my team has really helped me get things back together and on the right track.

"It feels good to be back on top."

Loutitt's first World Cup victory also came here in 2023.

Calgary's Abigail Strate was 19th (213.5) while Nicole Maurer, also of Calgary, was 26th (180.7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.

The Canadian Press