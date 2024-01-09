Canada's Zhao advances, Fung bounced from Australian Open qualifying round

Carol Zhao of Canada advanced to the next round of the Australian Open in Melbourne with a 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over Valeria Savinykh of Russia on Monday. (John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters - image credit)

Stacey Fung of Vancouver was bounced from the Australian Open qualifying round on Monday in Melbourne, dropping a 6-1, 6-4 women's singles match to Julia Riera of Argentina.

Riera, who took one hour, 28 minutes to knock off the Canadian, had 29 service winners compared to Fung's 10.

The 25th-seeded Riera finished with two aces, two double faults and 30 unforced errors. Fung had no aces, no double faults and 25 unforced errors.

Riera won seven service games and five return games. Fung won three service games and two return games.

Meanwhile Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., advanced to the next round with a tough 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over Valeria Savinykh of Russia.

Zhao took one hour, 55 minutes to sweep the best-of-three match, finishing with 14 winners, 22 unforced errors, four double faults and no aces. Savinykh had 29 winners, 48 unforced errors and no aces.

Zhao won seven service games and six return games, while Savinykh won six service games and three return games.

Later on Monday, Gabriel Diallo of Montreal plays Pablo Llamas Ruiz of Spain, Katherine Sebov of Toronto takes on Emiliana Arango of Colombia, and Rebecca Marino of Vancouver faces Ya Yi Yang of Taiwan.

The Australian Open runs until Jan. 28.